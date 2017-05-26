New Colorectal Research Findings from University of Toronto Outlined (Cancer studies based on secondary data analysis of the Taiwan’s National Health…

New Colorectal Research Findings from By a Our news journalists obtained a quote from the research from the According to the news editors, the research concluded: "In this study of 589 published articles on secondary data analysis of the NHIRD, indexed by PubMed between 2002 and 2015, we found that while the risk factors of cancer, treatment of cancer, and survival of cancer patients were popular research topics, end-of-life cancer care issues were less studied. Further studies should explore these areas since they are as important as treatment of the disease itself for many patients." For more information on this research see: Cancer studies based on secondary data analysis of the Our news journalists report that additional information may be obtained by contacting Keywords for this news article include: Our reports deliver fact-based news of research and discoveries from around the world. Copyright 2017, NewsRx LLC
New Colorectal Research Findings from
By a
Our news journalists obtained a quote from the research from the
According to the news editors, the research concluded: "In this study of 589 published articles on secondary data analysis of the NHIRD, indexed by PubMed between 2002 and 2015, we found that while the risk factors of cancer, treatment of cancer, and survival of cancer patients were popular research topics, end-of-life cancer care issues were less studied. Further studies should explore these areas since they are as important as treatment of the disease itself for many patients."
For more information on this research see: Cancer studies based on secondary data analysis of the
Our news journalists report that additional information may be obtained by contacting
Keywords for this news article include:
Our reports deliver fact-based news of research and discoveries from around the world. Copyright 2017, NewsRx LLC
One thought on “New Colorectal Research Findings from University of Toronto Outlined (Cancer studies based on secondary data analysis of the Taiwan’s National Health…”
I expected to be able to read an article. A headline is of little use.
Cno Financial Group, Inc. Files SEC Form S-8, Securities To Be Offered To Employees in Employee Benefit Plans (May. 11, 2017)
Fifth Third Bank Launches Digital Estate Planning and Management Tool
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Advisor Charged With Defrauding Former Colts Player Out Of $4.5M
- Tennessee Man Barred From Working As Advisor, Fined $10K
- Tennessee Man Sentenced In Insurance Fraud Scheme
- Lincoln Financial Group Launches Lincoln Max 6 Select Advantage
- Fed May Move Bond Holdings
Annuity News
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- Lower Health Premiums vs. Richer Benefits: Something Has To Give
- Former Unum CEO and Chairman Tom Watjen Retires
- Politics And Other Failures Led Insurers To Abandon ACA, Former Blue Cross CEO Says
- North Carolina Blue Cross Seeks 23% Hike On Individual Policies
- Unum Poised To Build On Market Leadership, Growing Needs
Life Insurance