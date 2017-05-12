Since Obamacare was enacted, insurance companies have been leaving exchanges and individual markets around the country. Aetna recently announced it will leave the few remaining states it had been offering Obamacare plans in 2018. These problems have reached
Rep.
"While this information is unsettling to many Washingtonians, it's unfortunately not surprising. We hear a lot of people talk about how well Obamacare is working in our state, but it's simply not true - especially in rural and coastal areas," said Schmick, R-
The following counties will have just two options in the exchange:
The following counties will have just one option in the individual market (not eligible for premium assistance):
The recent announcement and changes to the state's health insurance market are in no way related to the ongoing debate in
"We don't know what's going to happen in
The 2017 legislative session ended on
One thought on “More Health Insurance Carriers to Leave Exchange, Individual Markets in Washington State”
Ummm…. Community Health Plan of Washington insured 400 people statewide in the Exchange. 400 PEOPLE!!!! That is less than .0001 percent of people enrolled in the Exchange in Washington state.
Governor Abbott Requests Disaster Assistance for Van Zandt County from the Small Business Administration
Upton Trails in Poll After Saving Toxic Republican Health Care Bill
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- All Eyes on Acosta as DOL Rule Clock Winds Down
- Former Hedge Fund Manager Pleads Guilty To $9M Investment Fraud
- Distributors Show Interest in Passive Variable Annuity
- A Taxing Issue: Explaining Trump’s Tax Implications
- Fidelity Says Savings Rates, Account Balances Hit Records In 1Q
Annuity News
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- Anthem Gives Up Cigna Bid, Vows To Fight On Over Damages
- More Price Hikes Likely In ACA Marketplaces
- Aetna’s Exit Unsettles Delaware’s Health Marketplace
- ACA Exchanges Grow Thinner For 2018
- BCBS Will Offer Health Plans On 2018 Kansas Exchange
Life Insurance