Medicaid cuts could hurt older adults most

Now that the
Most people think of Medicaid as our nation’s safety net health care program, and that it only serves low-income children and mothers, and increasingly low-income working adults. In reality, the majority of Medicaid spending provides services and support programs to help people with disabilities and older adults simply live their lives.
For older adults and their caregivers, Medicaid is the country’s only guaranteed provider of the critical long-term care services that most of us will need as we age. Nearly two-thirds of the long-term care provided in nursing homes is paid for by Medicaid. With nursing home costs averaging nearly
Medicaid is important to helping our country address the challenges of a rapidly aging nation. The population of older adults is growing at an historic pace, and over 90 percent of older adults say they would rather age at home and communities, where care is often less expensive and more effective. While less expensive than nursing home care, in-home services are often cost prohibitive for families as well.
For more than 30 years, states have increasingly moved toward providing “waiver” services that allow Medicaid-eligible older adults to get the care they need in their homes instead of in institutions. These services, which are often a fraction of the cost of nursing home care, can include, but are not limited to, in-home help with bathing, meal preparation and other daily life activities. Several Medicaid programs have also successfully moved tens of thousands of people from institutional settings back into their homes, offering consumers more independence while saving taxpayer dollars.
Unfortunately, the
It makes no sense to undermine the only long-term care option available to most Americans just as our country undergoes a transformational demographic shift to an aging nation. If we really want to save federal health care dollars, we should expand the most cost-effective care options instead of eliminating them. Not only do these Medicaid-funded programs preserve the dignity and independence of older adults, they also save tax payers tens of billions of dollars each year in nursing home costs.
Older adults deserve better. We encourage Sens.
One thought on “Medicaid cuts could hurt older adults most”
Please be respectful! Please do not hurt the elderly! Please be kind to them! I agree!
LTC Declares Its Monthly Common Stock Cash Dividend for the Third Quarter of 2017
Tester to GOP senators: Kill the health care bill, then let’s talk
Advisor News
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- Trump’s DOL Backs Fiduciary Rule in Legal Brief
- Regulators Seek Fresh Input on Fiduciary Rule
- Allianz Life to Sell Record Volume of Index VA in 2Q
- Tilting the Agent Count as Bankers Life Reshapes into Advisory
- Insurers Report Minor Issues From DOL Rule
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- U.S. Healthcare Expenditures To Reach $4.3T In 2021
- Actuaries Identify Critical Issues In Senate Health Care Bill
- Mayo’s Health Tradition Insurer Pulls Two Plans
- Combined Insurance Aims To Hire 500 Spanish-Speaking Sales Agents By End Of 2017
- Aetna To Leave Connecticut Headquarters For New York City
Life Insurance
More Life Insurance
- Insurance Professionals Face N.Y. Cyber Requirements
- MetLife Board Approves Spin-Off Of Brighthouse Financial
- Des Moines Spurs Insurance Tech Start-Ups
- Florida Governor Signs Bill Regarding Life Insurance Policy Changes
- How Children With Diabetes Can Be Approved For Life Insurance