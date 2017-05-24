In Speech, Sen. Franken Blasts Republican Health Care Bill: "This Bill Is Literally Sickening. It Is Vicious, It Is Cruel, and It Should Never Be Passed into Law." In a "The Republican plan covers fewer people, costs too many people more, and provides worse coverage. And it's being sold by misleading people on each of those points," said Also on Tuesday, You can read Sen. Franken Floor Speech on Republican Health Plan (As prepared for delivery) M. President, I rise today to talk about the health care bill that the I travel around In What I heard-and the real panic that I saw-is a far cry from what Versions of these promises keep coming-from Those things all sound great-things that might help people like Chrysann. But the fact is that the Republican bill does the exact opposite. It takes coverage away from people, it drives up costs, and it makes coverage worse. In other words, the Today, I'd like to explain how the Republican bill betrays each of these three fundamental promises. Let's take them one by one. We can start with the number of people that will be covered. One particular way that the Republican bill cuts coverage is by gutting On Secretary Price responded, "Absolutely not." Well, that's absolutely false. And when I say that absolutely, I mean that literally. It doesn't take an expert to know that if you take funding away from this program, which provides health coverage for millions of Americans, that program suffers. And the human beings who rely on Specifically, according to the CBO, 14 million of those 24 million people who will lose coverage under the Republican bill would lose their health insurance because of cuts to It's bad enough to push a bill that would take care away from millions who need it. It's extra galling to be so fundamentally dishonest about it in the process. Look, the Affordable Act is far from perfect, and we've got problems that need to be fixed. But let's step back and review how far we've come because of the ACA. Since it came into effect, about 20 million Americans have gained health insurance coverage, producing the lowest uninsured rate in the history of this country in 2016. In But the Republican health care plan throws all of these gains into jeopardy, which is particularly troubling given the country is still in the midst of battling a devastating opioid and heroin epidemic. Researchers estimate that 2.8 million Americans with substance use disorders would lose some or all of their insurance coverage under ACA repeal. Let's be clear. People will lose coverage as a result of the proposed Okay, let's move on to the second point: the assertion, repeated constantly by In his When Secretary Price was asked, again by This is just blatantly wrong. For years, Here's how it worked-the federal government would make payments to health plans that enrolled a group of people that were sicker than expected and had higher health care costs than the insurer predicted when it set its premiums. On the flip side, the federal government would receive payments from health plans that enrolled a group of people that were healthier than expected and needed less care. By limiting losses incurred by insurers, the risk corridor program was designed to help make premiums more affordable for individuals and families who bought coverage on the exchange. But For example, Insurers across the country faced similar, destabilizing losses. But that's not all. On top of that, for months, But he's wrong-even the CBO noted in one of its scores that barring any significant changes, the individual market would probably be stable in most areas. This confirms what other research has found which is that, this year, markets were starting to stabilize, which lead But this didn't faze For example, And lastly, the administration has stopped enforcing the individual mandate. As a result, we are seeing enrollment in the individual market stall for the first time since 2010, and if this results in younger, healthier people dropping their coverage, we could see prices rise dramatically for those left behind. That's right. Still, you will often hear The At first blush, that sounds like prices coming down for people, right? That's certainly what Republican leadership wants you to think. That day, House Speaker And House Majority Leader But Speaker Ryan and Majority Leader McCarthy are being deliberately misleading. One of the reasons that average costs go down is that the price for some people would go up so much that they couldn't afford any insurance at all. If the people facing the most expensive insurance simply drop out of the market, sure, average costs go down. Here's how this works. Under the Republican plan, insurers would be able to charge older enrollees five times more than younger ones, which would dramatically increase premiums for people ages 50 to 64 years old while decreasing premiums for younger people. Meanwhile, the tax credits that help older Americans afford their premiums would be drastically slashed. The result is that, especially for older people of modest means, coverage would become unaffordable. So they'd disappear from the market. If only younger, healthier people can buy insurance, average premiums go down, but you've actually made the system much worse and more expensive for people who really need it. But that's not all. The Republican plan would also allow states to waive crucial protections for patients with pre-existing conditions, which means that, in those states, we could go back to something like the old days when insurance companies could charge people with pre-existing conditions more-potentially as much as If you're young, if you have no pre-existing condition, it might be true that your premiums would go down under the Republican plan. For millions of Americans, though, if the Republican bill passes, insurance costs are going to go up. For many people, they'll go up so high that they're out of reach. That brings us to the third claim the In defending the House Republican plan, Secretary Price recently stated that the plan allows, "for every single person to get the access to the kind of coverage that they want." We've heard this before. This is code for allowing insurers to offer garbage insurance plans that offer skimpy benefit packages and impose much higher deductibles and cost-sharing on consumers. Under the Affordable Care Act, you can't sell junk plans on the insurance exchanges. Plans have to cover the essential health benefits: ten key categories of benefits like prescription drugs, maternity care, and mental health services. And on top of that, the law prohibits insurers from imposing annual or life-time limits on these essential health benefits. The goal is to make sure that when people get sick or if they have a pre-existing condition, they don't go broke getting the care they need because of fine print in their health insurance plan. The Republican bill would allow states to eliminate these essential health benefits. Consumers would be left with plans that leave them up a creek if they actually get sick. Nobody would call that "better care." Which is why So, to review, the Republican plan covers fewer people, costs too many people more, and provides worse coverage. And it's being sold by misleading people on each of those points. Now, it's not as though there aren't ways to cover more people, reduce costs, and provide better coverage. You could do a public option, for example. You could reduce prescription drug costs-an issue on which I recently introduced a comprehensive bill. You could improve coverage by increasing the number of health care providers in rural areas, as I proposed last year in my rural health bill. But the Republican plan does none of these things. Which raises the question: what does it do? Why would anyone take the time to propose such a terrible bill? And the answer is, it gives a giant tax cut to the wealthy. That's the real point of this bill. It's not a health care bill. It's a take-health-care-away-from-people-who-need-it and use-the-money-to-give-a-tax-break-to-the-rich bill. As Chrysann said, it's about "survival of the fittest." The average tax savings for the 400 richest Americans under the Republican plan? For households earning a million dollars or more a year, it's more than And for households earning There are tax cuts specifically for insurance company CEOs. There are tax cuts specifically for drug companies. There's nothing comparable for the middle class. And all of those tax cuts are paid for by cutting health care programs that keep people alive. By cutting off funding that lets seniors age with dignity. By cutting services for kids with disabilities. This bill would take us back in time and roll back our progress. It is up to us, here in the I urge my Republican colleagues to walk away from this cruel effort. And work with us to actually improve health care for Americans. And I urge everyone considering this bill to be straight with the American people about exactly what this bill would do to them. Thank you, M. President. Those things all sound great-things that might help people like Chrysann. But the fact is that the Republican bill does the exact opposite. It takes coverage away from people, it drives up costs, and it makes coverage worse.
It's bad enough to push a bill that would take care away from millions who need it. It's extra galling to be so fundamentally dishonest about it in the process.
But the Republican health care plan throws all of these gains into jeopardy, which is particularly troubling given the country is still in the midst of battling a devastating opioid and heroin epidemic. Researchers estimate that 2.8 million Americans with substance use disorders would lose some or all of their insurance coverage under ACA repeal.
Here's how it worked-the federal government would make payments to health plans that enrolled a group of people that were sicker than expected and had higher health care costs than the insurer predicted when it set its premiums. On the flip side, the federal government would receive payments from health plans that enrolled a group of people that were healthier than expected and needed less care. By limiting losses incurred by insurers, the risk corridor program was designed to help make premiums more affordable for individuals and families who bought coverage on the exchange.
Insurers across the country faced similar, destabilizing losses. But that's not all.
But he's wrong-even the CBO noted in one of its scores that barring any significant changes, the individual market would probably be stable in most areas. This confirms what other research has found which is that, this year, markets were starting to stabilize, which lead
And lastly, the administration has stopped enforcing the individual mandate. As a result, we are seeing enrollment in the individual market stall for the first time since 2010, and if this results in younger, healthier people dropping their coverage, we could see prices rise dramatically for those left behind.
At first blush, that sounds like prices coming down for people, right? That's certainly what Republican leadership wants you to think. That day, House Speaker
But Speaker Ryan and Majority Leader McCarthy are being deliberately misleading. One of the reasons that average costs go down is that the price for some people would go up so much that they couldn't afford any insurance at all. If the people facing the most expensive insurance simply drop out of the market, sure, average costs go down.
Here's how this works. Under the Republican plan, insurers would be able to charge older enrollees five times more than younger ones, which would dramatically increase premiums for people ages 50 to 64 years old while decreasing premiums for younger people. Meanwhile, the tax credits that help older Americans afford their premiums would be drastically slashed. The result is that, especially for older people of modest means, coverage would become unaffordable. So they'd disappear from the market. If only younger, healthier people can buy insurance, average premiums go down, but you've actually made the system much worse and more expensive for people who really need it.
If you're young, if you have no pre-existing condition, it might be true that your premiums would go down under the Republican plan. For millions of Americans, though, if the Republican bill passes, insurance costs are going to go up. For many people, they'll go up so high that they're out of reach.
In defending the House Republican plan, Secretary Price recently stated that the plan allows, "for every single person to get the access to the kind of coverage that they want."
We've heard this before. This is code for allowing insurers to offer garbage insurance plans that offer skimpy benefit packages and impose much higher deductibles and cost-sharing on consumers.
Under the Affordable Care Act, you can't sell junk plans on the insurance exchanges. Plans have to cover the essential health benefits: ten key categories of benefits like prescription drugs, maternity care, and mental health services. And on top of that, the law prohibits insurers from imposing annual or life-time limits on these essential health benefits.
The goal is to make sure that when people get sick or if they have a pre-existing condition, they don't go broke getting the care they need because of fine print in their health insurance plan.
So, to review, the Republican plan covers fewer people, costs too many people more, and provides worse coverage. And it's being sold by misleading people on each of those points.
Now, it's not as though there aren't ways to cover more people, reduce costs, and provide better coverage. You could do a public option, for example. You could reduce prescription drug costs-an issue on which I recently introduced a comprehensive bill. You could improve coverage by increasing the number of health care providers in rural areas, as I proposed last year in my rural health bill.
But the Republican plan does none of these things.
Which raises the question: what does it do? Why would anyone take the time to propose such a terrible bill?
And the answer is, it gives a giant tax cut to the wealthy. That's the real point of this bill. It's not a health care bill. It's a take-health-care-away-from-people-who-need-it and use-the-money-to-give-a-tax-break-to-the-rich bill. As Chrysann said, it's about "survival of the fittest."
The average tax savings for the 400 richest Americans under the Republican plan?
For households earning a million dollars or more a year, it's more than
And for households earning
There are tax cuts specifically for insurance company CEOs. There are tax cuts specifically for drug companies. There's nothing comparable for the middle class.
And all of those tax cuts are paid for by cutting health care programs that keep people alive. By cutting off funding that lets seniors age with dignity. By cutting services for kids with disabilities.
This bill would take us back in time and roll back our progress. It is up to us, here in the
I urge my Republican colleagues to walk away from this cruel effort. And work with us to actually improve health care for Americans. And I urge everyone considering this bill to be straight with the American people about exactly what this bill would do to them.
Thank you, M. President.
Thank you senator Franken for helping to stop this bill from becoming passed in the senate. I’m disabled and sixty and depend on Medicaid and Medicare. I didn’t become disabled because I wanted to,it can happen to anyone . I’ve worked my whole life and was expecting to retire at an aero space aviation center that made airplane parts and seats for airplanes. Bottom line is I live on ten thousand a year. I’d like to challenge anybody to try it. I need these health care programs to survive and hope the republicans can become more Christian and help people; not take away. Thanks for going to bat for me and so many others like myself.
