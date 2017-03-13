Tax Dollars for Federal Prison Camps Are Extension of Welfare SystemDenver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) --
"Federal prison camps are considered "out-custody" facilities without fences or walls and A Just Cause questions the wisdom of the federal government wasting billions of tax dollars of welfare-style appropriations for non-violent able-bodied men at federal prison camps when home confinement with an ankle monitor can accomplish the same security and punitive objectives without the enormous financial and social costs. A Camp inmate presents no threat to society when they can simply walk away into the community in the same way they could walk away from their home. Most educational programs at camps benefit those who never graduated high-school. Massively Open Online Courses (MOOC's) and other
According to calculations put together by A Just Cause, using
In recent weeks
America's prison model is Neolithic and expensive. American leaders should stop promoting it is as the best in the world and make it better. The reality is that over criminalization and vague federal criminal laws combined with ambitious, prison-thirsty prosecutors, passive, rubber-stamping judges, corporate profit motives and ungodly harsh, cruel sentencing has created a prison industrial complex that gives America the dubious distinction of being the incarceration nation. The government sponsored
A Just Cause will continue to push for the closure of wasteful, "out-custody" federal prison camps.
20 thoughts on “House Judiciary Committee and Trump Asked to Close Wasteful Federal Prison Camps”
First of all, there are outside jobs at prisons that have to be done and contractors cannot be relied on for some of them. Second of all, being at home all day is NOT a punishment for some of them where they can sit and drink and watch TV. Third, the reason China has less in prison is that they execute more people than we do AND they don’t count their “reeducation” camps as prisons.
As someone who was at a federal prison camp that is all you do all day is sit and drink coffee and watch TV. It is just we’re having for nonviolent offenders with no supervision for fences to stop you from leaving if you were violent and wanted to hurt someone you could no one is there to stop you the guard or instructed not to stop you if I seeyou leaving because you are considered non-violent they just call the marshals to track you down at a later date. It is a waste of life and money where you could honestly be working and supporting your family. Is it not punishment to have a come order to have your movement in life monitored and limited. But at a reduced cost to taxpayers? I am a Republican for the record. And I know that they do not want to see inmate released back into society because most of them would vote Democrat.
And I love that they did add something about federal prison industries or FBI. It is exactly that slave labor they pay you pennies on the dollar with no overhead no medical insurance. There is absolutely no way an outside company but I’ll be at the federal government on their own jobs they’re putting small out of business they have all these mandates. And furthermore if more people knew how the due process and conviction of federal drug offenders was carried out they would have a different opinion most or convicted on hearsay snitch testimonies that get a reduced sentence for making up bigger stories. They are sentenced to a preponderance of the evidence which means that your conduct was more likely than not. preponderance should have nothing to do with receiving decades in prison. It makes it where you can be convicted of a small amount of something and then receive a senates for an incredible amount because if you were guilty of the small amount more likely than not you did with everyone else said you did as well it is absolutely absurd. Most the people I met during my stay we’re good people that had their stories blown out of proportion in court they were smalltime drug dealers that were sentenced like kingpins. I for one have been out for a year and a half and I am already at successful business owner and have left that live behind me but I know the injustice that happens in the federal system.
You CLEARLY do not have someone who was accused and convicted of a “conspiracy” charge in your life! The fact that they cannot leave the house is bad enough – Do you think that they are not watching TV in prison? Some of these “white collar” criminals have endured enough! Being trapped in their home to the embarrassment in front of their friends, family and inability to contribute to their family is bad enough! Many of them (if they ripped people off) are ordered to repay those people – so that is another part of the punishment above the imprisonment. The families left behind are the collateral damage that you fail to recognize!
I’d like to know which outside jobs at prisons that contractors can’t be relied upon to do? And secondly, where did you get that this is just about locking inmates up in their homes all day so they can do nothing but eat chips, drink and watch tv.? This is about cutting wasteful spending on inmates who pose no iminenent threat to society, many of which who have already served long sentences exceeding a decade or more. Lastly, no matter what Americas reason is for having more of a prison population than China is does not diminish the fact that mass incarceration in this country is a serious problem that needs to be rectified before it can do further damage to or communites.
there is such a thing as prison run by private companies for profit, under contract with the government. whosto say trump doesnt just sell the prison system to the top bidder and everyone stays in prison?
Prison camps are a total waste of money. If people could hear the stories from white collar crime prisoners you would probley be shocked. Contrary to what is said, these people deserve to be released. Given sentences that murders should get is a bad thing. During the last 10 years , because of berries Madoff being found guilty, which he was and should be in prison, the prosecutors saw a way to make themselves move up the ladder. Everything is a conspiracy now… no proof , no work just scare them to death and threaten their families and they sign a plea deal. There constutional rights are not even considered. . I know of 2 men in a camp who, one was a vet . He was not given his medicine , had a seizure . He broke both of his sholders. They did nothing for him untill his wife finally got an attirney. He has to have both his sholders replaced. The other, had an access on a tooth. He was not even given an aspirin for pain. His jaw finally set up blood poison and busted open before they took him for help. Almost died. These are just a few. It is unbelieabke. Inhumane treatment. We carry on about illegal imagrents , who broke the law by being here not the legal way, but yet a man or woman , put in prison for years , for no hard crime are taken from their children and families for years and no one says a thing .. these are AMERICANS no illegeals..
Absolutely right on. Thanks for posting this
You are so right. My son is in a camp for the next 5 years for a crime that was committed in 2006. He served his state given time and released with no bad marks. He turned his entire life around got a great job, married a beautiful woman and they have a beautiful 8 month old daughter. A pissed off investigator got my son’s crime into the federal system after 9.5 years and even though the federal judge apologized to our family, and ripped the DA apart for bringing this into his courtroom had to send my son to prison for the next 5 years. My son is missing out on his daughter’s growing up, spending time with his 92 year old grandfather, and not to mention my son has a possible tumor in his pancreas that is causing diabetics issues…. the prison took his diabetic supplies from him and won’t let him test, or do any medical checking because they offer no medical at this prison. We are furious over this. Tax payers are paying for his stay for no reason. He had a great job, health insurance, a beautiful home, a family… all of this gone because of one bitter person.
The camp prisoners are working already inside so they won’t be allowed to sit around at home. They will have to work at a job which helps all of society. Privatized prisons have been a failure for many reasons especially that they charge the government overpriced services. Of course WE end up paying for that.
I am at a Federal Prison Camp right now. Here is my day. I wake up, eat breakfast, do 1 hour of cardio on the cycle. Then, I watch the news over a cup of coffee.
Subsequently, we have lunch. Not the best food, but feasable. I read some literature and resume another workout routine.
Twice weekly, I am required to sweep and mop the floors at the higher security facility.
At times, I play poker and card games with other inmates. We watch movies and shows.
We have outdoor recreation, however there is no educational courses. Other than to obtain a ged, which is something I accomplished long ago.
Nevertheless, I would like to be a productive member of society and assist my children in getting ahead. Instead, I’m at a summer camp hanging out with the boys.
A complete waste of taxpayers money.
Does anyone know when this will go into affect? Waiting on the green light from the white house? How long could that take?
A waste of life and money….CLOSE head types of prisons down!!! Send them home, they have NOT raped or murdered anyone
They made a bad choice….LET THEM OUT NOW
I have a boyfriend in federal prison. Yes, he works daily for pennies to stay busy, otherwise, they do nothing but sit, read, watch tv. There are not any educational benefits at all, there are not any skills of trade being taught, so when these inmates are released, they have what? A long history with no job, no experience, no education. This making it harder to obtain a job to help themselves, and their families. Tha is why the recidivism rate is high. It is easier to just go back there, no bills, no responsibility, no worries other than of the other inmates who might get crazy and cause harm. Many need healthcare, but most need a hand up, another chance to be a productive citizen. My boyfriend has served 11 out of 15, for a non-violent crime. Yes, child molesters roam free. Monitoring costs money that many inmates that are released will not have until they get a job, they have to pay $60 phone bill for a landline, plus for the monitoring also if I was told correctly. So the family has to come up with this extra as well. I am all for punishing a person for a crime, but the punishment needs to fit the crime, and the punishment should not make hardships and cost everyone else who did not commit the crime money. Non-violent offenders should have restrictions but be reasonable, educate to help, and prevent re-incarceration. Help them while locked up to be ready for reintegration and become good people. Some and probably most would treasure and be thankful for this little extra push and help…No one is perfect, Not anyone ever…..I am praying this goes through, and fast and that families are reunited and healed from any and all demons, any and all hardships, illnesses, jobs are found, people educated and lives lived to the fullest. Thank you, Lord, for hearing my prayer…
Hello,
I would like to offer any inside help that your cause needs. I am a middle aged African American man who has been married for almost 30 years. I have three wonderful children who love me and continue to support me through this ordeal. My wife has been a pillar of faith and encouragement since the very beginning. In August 2010 I sought employment through a friend who had connections with a local transportation company. After about three weeks they finally hired me and put me over the road driving. Long story made short, the owner and my friend had made other arrangements to use my lengthy experience to justify another agenda. This agenda being totally illegal caused me 120 months of my life in federal prison. They wouldn’t step up and speak to my innocence nor would they help with legal fees. I was totally abandoned. The prosecutor offered me a plea of 10 yrs to Life based on some crazy formula written by the federal system. I spoke with my so-called counsel, who advised me to take it, not knowing that he was a part of a more elaborate scheme to incarcerate me, rather than use the evidence to exonerate me. They made it sound so easy. They said take the 10 years and at least you will see your family again, but if you take us to trial, we will make sure you get life. I was dumbfounded, even if I did take advantage of my constitutional rights, I shouldn’t have more than probation for my involvement. After speaking with my wife, we made the hardest decision we ever made, to give up 10 years together in order to have the rest of our lives together. Everyone had turned their backs on us. Family, friends, church members, business associates and all. We were destroyed. In January 2013 I accepted a plea for 120 months in federal prison and have been here ever since. Totally baffled, broken, and bewildered about how my family would survive, I’ve struggle everyday since then with hope that someone will recognize that thousands of men like me are sitting on our butts playing cards, working out, sunbathing, watching television, playing softball, basketball, racquetball, pickle ball, going to spin class, reading books, volley ball, going to various unproductive classes, sleeping, and more working out, rather than out there preventing our families from exhausting the welfare system.
My Daily Routine:
5:00 am —- Count (Sleep)
6:00 am —- Breakfast (if wanted)
8:00 am —- Lights on (if wanted)
10:00 am — Wake up
11:00 am — Lunch (if wanted)
12 noon —- Work out (cardio spin bike or treadmill)
1:00 pm — Shower/eat snack
2:00 pm — Go visit other friends on compound
3:00 pm — Nap till count
4:10 pm — Count (standing)
5:00 pm — Supper (if wanted)
6:00 pm — TV ( Family Feud)
7:00 pm — Work out (weight lifting)
8:00 pm — Shower / eat snack
9:00 pm — Count (standing)
10:00 pm — Calls / emails home
12:00 am — Lights out sleep
I could go on about how wasteful this experience has been financially for the American taxpayer and my family; however, I know you are disgusted in where and how your money is taking care of thousands of able-bodied men like myself. I don’t want to be here doing this, when I could be out there, possibly with some sort of monitoring device, being a productive citizen in society, but this is what your justice system calls protecting the American people. I’m no threat, I got 10 years for something that should have carried a fine and community service. Now you tell me if you want to tell your children they cant have food, clothes, shelter, gifts, or a descent education, because you have to take care of me and thousands of others like me? I want to be working. I want to take care of my family, but if this is how you want your tax dollars to be spent, go ahead, keep paying to keep my amenities flowing. I don’t have a fence or a door. I could leave anytime, but why, when I don’t have to pay not one bill for the next 10 years. Let all those fathers, wives, mothers, children struggle to pay for me in here. It just doesn’t make sense. Thanks.
My husbands at a Federal camp in Tucson, AZ “SUPPOSIABLY” he was this “BIG DRUG CARTEL/GANG MEMBER” never been in prison before got a Ridiculous sentence & hes a first time affender. Sent him straight to the camp when sentenced, mostly everyone their have come from higher yards and worked their points down to the camp. UMM ,DOES ANYONE ELSE SEE ANYTHING WRONG WITH THE PICTURE?!?! CORRUPTED GOVERMENT #FEDS#ENTRAMPMENT…That place is a joke and a waste of our money THE TAX PAYERS, but as long as the goverments making money off of another person. that’s all they care about..My husband should of just gotten PROBATION OR HOME CONFINEMENT!
Well i think this is a wonderful idea. First it would save taxpayers millons of dollars. Home confinement they would be moniter in camps they hardly ever see a guard . PLEASE CLOSE THOSE CAMPS DOWN AND SEND THE INMATES HOME THEN MAYBE YOU COULD WEED OUT THE GOOD ONES.
I am glad that the wastefulness of these camps are being exposed. The public needs to be made more aware of this. Push this information to bigger news outlets and all media.
