GOP plan pulled; Stefanik still aims to reform health care

Even then, North Country Congresswoman
"Obamacare is broken," she said in a statement released shortly after the vote was called off. "Constituents in our district continue to see double-digit premium increases, sky-high deductibles and lack of access to the care they need.
"Throughout this process, I've fought for the needs of the North Country and negotiated better access for critical issues like women's health and maternity care.
"We need to continue working to find solutions we can agree on that will help fix our broken health-care system."
On the future of health-care reform, Stefanik said, "I am committed to achieving a 21st century health-care system and will continue to work to replace Obamacare with reforms that lower costs, increase access and improve quality for hard-working North Country families."
'INCOMPETENT'
The death of the American Health Care Act quickly brought out responses from opponents.
"Ultimately, the TrumpCare bill failed because of two traits that have plagued the Trump presidency since he took office: incompetence and broken promises,"
"In my life, I have never seen an administration as incompetent as the one occupying the
"They can't write policy that actually makes sense, they can't implement the policies they do manage to write, they can't get their stories straight, and today we've learned that they can't close a deal, and they can't count votes. So much for the Art of the Deal."
Schumer has been vocal in his opposition to the bill, as well as the Trump presidency in general.
"I also have never seen a president break as many promises to working people as this president has done in just over two months," he said.
"
"Today should be the last day the cloud of TrumpCare hangs over the American people."
'DISGUSTING DISPLAY'
"This week,
"We saw members of
Cuomo said the bill should be killed once and for all.
"Republican leadership may have counted on the complexity of the issue to confuse the debate, but at the end of the day it's actually quite simple," he said.
"This
NEGOTIATOR ROLE
As the jockeying over the bill continued Friday, Stefanik (R-
Stefanik and three other representatives were able to secure
"Throughout negotiations with congressional leadership and the
"I spoke out in support of protections for mothers and children in meetings at the
'WIN FOR FAMILIES'
Stefanik has long said that the parts of the Affordable Care Act under former President
While she would not say, before or after, whether she would support the Health Care Act, Stefanik continued to work on getting items added to the bill as the vote drew near.
The additional funding for maternity leave and substance-abuse and mental-health care was a vital add to the bill, Stefanik said.
"This is a win for families across the district and the country," she said before the plan was withdrawn.
MEDICAID ADD-ON
Stefanik was already in the middle of the fight earlier this week when she was part of a team of Upstate
That would alleviate major costs for counties but put an added burden of more than
Cuomo fought back, saying the Health Care Act with the included amendments would gut funding for hospitals, nursing homes and wind up costing counties more in the long run.
"The radical conservative ideology in
"These massive cuts will cripple our hospitals and ravage the health-care services on which New Yorkers rely, with
The CEOs of every hospital in the North Country had opposed the plan, as does the
Cuomo said the bill never should have gotten as far as it did.
"Some Republican members of
"So let me remind them: you are elected to fight for your constituents -- not hurt them. For the first time in my life, I witnessed
'MISLEADING'
Stefanik and the other
"This commonsense amendment would simply make
"This is why local officials continue to support this approach that would help reduce property taxes for hard-working North Country families.
"
Stefanik issued a news release Thursday with support from several county leaders in her 12-county district for the
GILLIBRAND OBJECTS
At a news conference in
"I think it is problematic and just makes a very bad bill worse," she said.
"It's going to be a
Gillibrand also said the Health Care Act, in general, would be destructive for
"It's going to cut millions of people off basic health care," she said.
"It will cost a lot more money for our seniors, as they are the ones who are overwhelmingly burdened.
"It will also cost a lot more for women with infants and cost a lot more for women in general.
"To not have
One thought on “GOP plan pulled; Stefanik still aims to reform health care”
Why don’t they just fix the costs factors
and move along. The current AHC just needs
the increase in premiums addressed.
Thanks to the Republicans who fought
against initial plan, costs were not addressed.
This whole battle is really to repeal the plan
Republicans could not stop. They cannot
stand to have Obama given credit.
