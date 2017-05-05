Clicky
Newswires

GOP health care bill would allow employers to cap benefits

The Republican health care plan that passed the House on Thursday targeted a key protection for Americans who get their health insurance through work.

It would allow health insurance companies to impose lifetime and annual caps on benefits for those who get coverage through a large-employer plan. Former President Barack Obama's health care overhaul banned insurers from imposing such caps, and public opinion surveys have shown that prohibition was popular.

Before the Obama reforms, people who got a serious medical problem could be cut off from their health coverage once they hit their insurance limit. They sometimes went into debt to continue their treatment. Read more on Colorado Springs Gazette

2 thoughts on “GOP health care bill would allow employers to cap benefits”

  1. Republians will be the ruin & death of the working class for the profits of large corporations (insurance, Wall Street, oil, pharma., & chemical) so get ready you are living through the Trump Age. This will make the Black Death of Europe & The Great Depression look like a walk in the park!

  2. Vehemently opposed to caps on coverage by insurance companies. I will also vote against any politician/party that offer plans that do not cover pre existing conditions.

