Genpact Adds Deep Insurance End-to-End Claims Management Expertise with Acquisition of BrightClaim

As insurers face increasing pressures to improve customer experience, reduce loss and claims costs, and defend against competition from digital-led insurtech firms, they are looking for solutions and partners that will help them drive all of these outcomes and navigate these increasingly complex environments. With this acquisition,
"A growing digital-native customer base and the ubiquity of data are driving the need for innovation at an unprecedented pace and fundamentally changing the insurance claims operating model," said
The typical claims process involves numerous touch points and manual interventions and lacks real-time analytical insights that drive decision making. This set of challenges causes long claims cycle times, higher settlement costs, and a lack of transparency for customers throughout the claims process. With its own analytics and digital capabilities and the deep insurance claims expertise integrated from BrightClaim and National Vendor,
- reduce overall claims costs by up to 40 percent through its Lean process design, digital technologies and smart shore delivery model;
- improve customer experience and satisfaction by 10-20 percent through multi-channel intake, automated status updates, and proactive communication, with process design and system automation that enable faster processing and settlement; and
- reduce loss cost by 3-5 percent through improved recovery and fraud prevention that leverage predictive analytics.
BrightClaim and National Vendor specialize in property claims management for both structural and contents losses. Their services include loss adjusting, contents management services, end-to-end management of liability claims and managed repair services through a national contractor network. BrightClaim and National Vendor have a large client base including half of the top 20 auto and property insurers and an extensive network of insurance adjusters. As part of this transaction,
"We are looking forward to joining
This is an interesting paring – the innovative, lean six sigma, technology driven culture of Genpact with the old school, inefficient, legacy Crawford leadership at Bright Claim. Genpact will also be in for a shock dealing with the cyclical nature of the property claims business. Bright Claim probably had a good 2016 based on CATS and flooding, but I’m sure they were like the rest of the property claims services industry and had tough fiscal 2014 and 2105. Good time for them to sell.
