GA Health News: Medicaid Recipients with Disabilities Face Funding Cuts Under GOP Bills

The potential cuts in the Medicaid program, as outlined in the
She's employed by a nonprofit that provides services to
And at home, Mitzi arranges for help at her east
"I live it and work it,'' she says.
Joshua receives Medicaid services through a "waiver'' program for people with developmental disabilities. Because of his physical limitations, Joshua gets help with dressing, eating and transportation, among other services, through the COMP waiver.
He now attends college. "He's smart as a tack mentally,'' Mitzi says. "He can talk but can't move."
The aid also allows her to work at the nonprofit Parent to Parent of
So when the House Republican bill - and the somewhat different
Eventually, through a reduction or elimination of the waiver services, Joshua would be put in a nursing home, she says.
Both the
The bills would also effectively end Medicaid expansion, an option for states under the current Affordable Care Act. (
Chances of
Medicaid currently covers roughly 2 million Georgians, most of them children. It also pays for more than 70 percent of the nursing home residents in the state, and covers more than half of the childbirths in
Overall, people with disabilities and seniors make up 25 percent of Medicaid enrollees in
"People with disabilities and seniors will be disproportionately hurt," she adds.
This includes two waiver programs that provide home- and community-based services for about 12,500 Georgians with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Nearly 9,000 others are on waiting lists for those services in
The Proffitt family, who live in
"We have to fight every year'' to maintain this help, says Mitzi, who also chairs the
Its executive director,
That sentiment was reflected in a "die-in" protest last week outside the office of Senate Majority Leader
Medicaid cuts would mean that governors and state legislators, facing huge reductions in federal Medicaid funding, might decide to raise taxes to offset the revenue loss, or cut back on eligibility or services, or reduce payments to medical providers, experts say.
Including residents in nursing homes, Medicaid spending per enrollee for people with disabilities is substantially higher than for those without disabilities. That's due to their greater health needs and reliance on Medicaid for expensive but necessary services, the
Jacobson also notes that
"He's had to fight for his diploma,'' she says. "He wants a job."
"It's about quality of life."
What about Epileptics whose seizures have caused 2 back surgeries, after a craniotomy that had 1/3 of my brain removed! Plus all the long term side effects from all the anti-convulsants! Yet I’m still having seizures!
