Flood Insurance Bills Move Forward

WASHINGTON, June 21 -- Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America issued the following news release:
The Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA or the Big "I") today released the following statement by Charles Symington, Big "I" senior vice president of external and government affairs:
"Earlier today, the U.S. House of Representatives' Financial Services Committee approved a legislative package as a first step to reauthorizing the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) in advance of the program's Sept. 30 expiration. Reauthorizing the program in a timely manner is the number one priority of the Big 'I.' The NFIP is critical to providing vital protection for nearly five million property owners across the country. IIABA looks forward to continuing to work with Congress, in a bipartisan fashion to ensure timely reauthorization of the program."
Founded in 1896, the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA or the Big "I") is the nation's oldest and largest national association of independent insurance agents and brokers, representing a network of approximately a quarter of a million agents, brokers and their employees nationally. Its members are businesses that offer customers a choice of policies from a variety of insurance companies. Independent agents and brokers offer all lines of insurance--property, casualty, life, health, employee benefit plans and retirement products. Web address: www.independentagent.com.
They need to revisit the Biggert–Waters Flood Insurance Reform Act. We have lost the lion’s share of our landlord policies due to the additional expense. Land lords with numerous properties are opting to self insure, and if this trend is repeating itself across the country I’m worried that the program will not be funded adequately in the event of major catastrophes.
