Flood Insurance Bills Move Forward

"Earlier today, the U.S. House of Representatives' Financial Services Committee approved a legislative package as a first step to reauthorizing the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) in advance of the program's Sept. 30 expiration. Reauthorizing the program in a timely manner is the number one priority of the Big 'I.' The NFIP is critical to providing vital protection for nearly five million property owners across the country. IIABA looks forward to continuing to work with Congress, in a bipartisan fashion to ensure timely reauthorization of the program."

