FEMA removes 550 Lackawanna homes from flood zone map

Their houses have been removed from the flood plain, an official from the
Not all homeowners received good news. Ten properties on or near
"The remap significantly reduces the flood plain in
Residents who live in the flood plain near
"It's about time," said
Since Brown paid off his home equity loan and has clear title to the property he no longer was required to purchase flood insurance. But his daughter, who lives across the street on
Updated remaps for the
"It's an ongoing project in
A total of 586 structures in
In addition to the 550 residences, 28 commercial properties and eight industrial properties were removed, Martin said.
Nine of the 10 properties added to the flood plain were located on
"
State Sen.
"We have been trying for years to remove folks from the flood plain," said Kennedy. "Unfortunately over the years it's been a double taxation on the hard-working people living near
The two branches of
Martin traced the problem in
"
"By 1991, the
The creek, contaminated from decades of steel-making around it, was dredged in 2008 by Tecumseh Redevelopment, owners of the former
The project removed approximately 37,000 cubic yards of sediment along with undesirable vegetation, said DEC spokeswoman
Homeowners added to the flood plain, as well as those who were not removed, have 90 days to appeal
"For the homes still in the flood plain, the flood risk has gone down and many people may be eligible for reduced flood insurance premiums," Martin said. "I encourage homeowners who remain on the flood plain to get certificates of elevation to present to their floor insurance agent."
___
(c)2017 The Buffalo News (Buffalo, N.Y.)
Visit The Buffalo News (Buffalo, N.Y.) at www.buffalonews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Niacet seeks tax breaks for $40 million expansion
UPDATE: S.2090 – A bill to amend the Biggert-Waters Flood Insurance Reform Act of 2012 to make reforms to flood mapping programs, and for other purposes.
Advisor News
Annuity News
Health/Employee Benefits
Life Insurance