Hernandez, who was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder, was acquitted Friday in a 2012 double slaying prosecutors said was fueled by his anger over a drink spilled at a nightclub.
"The family and legal team is shocked and surprised at the news of Aaron's death," Attorney
"Those who love and care about him are heartbroken and determined to find the truth surrounding his untimely death. We request that authorities conduct a transparent and thorough investigation," Baez said.
Baez said his law firm will conduct its own examination of Hernandez' death.
Sports agent
Bristol Mayor
"My heart goes out to all the victims," Cockayne said.
"This is somebody who could have changed so many kids' lives. Instead he shows them what not to do if you make it," Cockayne said. "It's too bad that somebody who made it where so many people dream to go took the turn to this."
At the Lake Avenue home owned by Hernandez's uncle, several people stood talking with each other in the backyard Wednesday morning. None would talk with the press.
"It's too soon ... respect their privacy," said one burly man who'd just been consoling a woman in the yard. He drove away moments later.
"We don't have anything to say now," the woman said.
The
"We are aware of the reports, but I don't anticipate that we will be commenting today," said
The 27-year-old was found by corrections officers at the
Hernandez had been in a single cell in a general population housing unit, the corrections department said. He used a bedsheet that he attached to his cell window.
He also tried to block the entrance to the cell by jamming the door with various items, a corrections statement said.
A prison spokesman said he was not aware of any suicide note.
Hernandez's next of kin have been notified. Bristol police said early Wednesday that they had not been asked to assist with death notifications.
Hernandez had been serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for his conviction in the 2013 shooting of
His death could result in that conviction being vacated. Under Massachusetts law, a conviction can be vacated if the defendant dies while the conviction is under appeal. Hernandez's attorneys would have to file a motion to have it vacated with the Massachusetts Appeals Court. His lawyers were appealing his conviction in the Lloyd murder.
The law has been used previously in high profile cases.
In 2003, former priest
After the Salvi case, Massachusetts legislators tried to change the law but the bill wasn't passed.
Hernandez was acquitted on Friday of the 2012 fatal shootings of
Hernandez wept quietly after the not guilty verdict was announced in a Boston courtroom. He looked back at his fiancee and nodded somberly as relatives of the victims sobbed loudly.
"When you see a superior athlete, they just move differently," Philippon said. "Aaron had a way of running that was effortless. He would just separate from you. He also seemed to feel when the hits were coming from."
In the summer of 2005, with two years left in his high school football career, he gave an oral commitment to
Hernandez' father, Dennis -- who played football at
As a freshman in 2007, Hernandez appeared in 13 games for Florida and had nine receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns. As a sophomore, he started 11 of 13 games and had 34 receptions for 381 yards and five TDs. In the BCS championship game against Oklahoma, Hernandez led Florida with 57 yards on five receptions as the
As a junior, Hernandez won the John Mackey Award as the nation's best tight end after leading the
Hernandez gave up his senior season to enter the
He played with the
He was released by the
"I think it's sad and tragic," Philippon said. "I remember a high school kid who played really hard. That's what I remember. Again I think when you spend your life teaching high school kids, and then they go on and god knows why someone goes down a certain path or what happens in someone's life that redirects them or sends them in a wrong direction. I don't know any of that. I don't think any of us do."
An
He was one of the best but when he got involved with those drug dealers his life meant nothing vindicate him so his girl and daughter can live without the stigma of a convicted man those PR hazbins he found thrilling changed his life just like all the fatherless boys Rest in Piece your child will be free of sorrow of a convicted murderer and his love can finally go on with her life Rest in Piece
