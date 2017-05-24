BEIJING, May 24, SinoCast -- China Life will purchase a 95% stake of 48 commercial properties in the US at about USD 950 million.
The investment target includes 48 tailor-made properties, with a total area of 5.5 million square feet (about 5115,000 square meters), is a multi-format, development and mature assets package consisting of logistics, office and medical care formats and is located in the US' 21 states in the eastern and northern five Great Lakes.
China Life will acquire a 95% stake in the assets portfolio from ElmTree at about USD 950 million, while ElmTree will retain a 5% stake in the portfolio and continue to take care of the properties.
ElmTree, a private equity firm based in St. Louis, is a co-investor and asset manager and is a leading developer of real estate customization and development in the US and maintains long-term relationships with major US tenants.
2 thoughts on “China Life To Buy 48 Commercial Properties In U.S.”
China will own the US eventually!!
Or at least control many major assets.
Then look out . The Bay Area is slowly being
over run by Chinese People.
If a Chinese person invests $500,000.00 or more
their path to citizenship is expedited and gaurenteed .
Rep. Wilson Issues Statement on White House Budget Proposal
Self-Directed IRA Investors Looking to U.S. Housing Market As Assets That Hold Their Value, According to IRA Financial Group Report
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Lincoln Financial Group Launches Lincoln Max 6 Select Advantage
- Fed May Move Bond Holdings
- Single Premium Pension Buy-out Sales Surpass $1.4B In 1Q
- Plea Expected In North Carolina Ponzi Scheme
- Washington Influencing Advisors’ And Investors’ Approach To Investing In 2017
Annuity News
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- North Carolina Blue Cross Seeks 23% Hike On Individual Policies
- Insurers Continue To Hike Prices, Abandon ACA Markets
- Unum Poised To Build On Market Leadership, Growing Needs
- High-Deductible, Consumer-Driven Health Plans Continue Growing
- GOP Health Plan Would Leave 23 Million More Without Insurance
Property and Casualty News
More Property and Casualty News
- Florida’s Hurricane Fund In Good Shape
- Study Paints A Better Picture Of Millennials’ Driving Risks
- Auto Insurer Hits The Gas On Rate Increase
- Start-Up Insurer Mount Beacon Closes Doors, 22,000 Policies Taken Over
- Insurer Seeks $1.83M In Virginia Beach Hotel Microwave Fire