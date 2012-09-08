|PR Web
MCA’s Double Up Friday Program smashes scam rumor.
Successful company enhances website, rolls out groundbreaking sales app.
The
The concept behind MCA’s Double Up Friday program is not only straightforward, but also very lucrative for people from all walks of life. Put simply, MCA will reward business owners for using their services and for helping others purchase a plan that will give them total peace of mind through MCA.
Becoming a "Total Security Member" only costs
For each new Total Security Membership MCA members sell, MCA will double your commission check every week. That means people get twice the amount of what the new member pays toward their membership, paid the very next Friday via direct deposit. If someone were to sell only one membership per week they could easily earn an extra
To help associates jumpstart their business, MCA has launched a brand new enhanced official website at http://www.officialmca.com. where new entrepreneurs can easily register online, plus have access to MCA 24/7 via their phone number at 1.866.860.1000. MCA has also launched a groundbreaking new app called the MCA Sharepad that’s now available on iTunes. MCA iPad app gives you instant access to all MCA sales material, including services and commission structure, plus all the details needed to share a winning presentation to people looking to own their own business.
About MCA
For over 86 years,
Read the full story at http://www.prweb.com/releases/2012/9/prweb9878297.htm
|Copyright:
|(c) 2012 PRWEB.COM Newswire
|Wordcount:
|461
One thought on “The Official MCA Motor Club of America Business Opportunity is Not a Scam”
Why do I have to pay to be a member before I am allowed to sell the product to other people? A car insurance company doesn’t make you have their insurance before you can be an agent….so why does this company?
Star Tribune (Minneapolis) Lee Schafer column [Star Tribune (Minneapolis)]
Validus Holdings to Buy Flagstone Re [Manufacturing Close – Up]
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Advisors Should Pay Cautious Heed to Emerging Markets
- Insurers Report Minor Issues From DOL Rule
- Top Advisor Earns Money The Old-Fashioned Way, With Paper Charts
- Cybersecurity ETFs Booming After New Global Data Attacks
- Financial Trade Groups Race to Tap Lucrative Asian Markets
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- Insurers Report Minor Issues From DOL Rule
- IMOs Have Tricky Path To Sales Under DOL Rules
- Rise in Shorter-Term Surrender FIAs Means Commission Declines
- Survey: A Tough Year for Insurance and Annuities
- Surrender Charges’ Great Disappearing Act
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- Six Insurers To Sell ACA Coverage In Florida In 2018
- Counties At Risk of Having No Insurer On Marketplace In 2018
- Molina Healthcare To Enter Mississippi Medicaid Managed Care Market
- Reinventing The Group Insurance Broker In The Digital Economy
- Oscar Health Returning To New Jersey Exchange In 2018
Life Insurance