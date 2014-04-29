New Holland horse-sale site a hub of controversy

|By Ford Turner, Reading Eagle, Pa.
The century-old animal auction whose pens, auction barns and parking lots occupy a city block-sized tract in the middle of a rural
That is because horses represent no more than 15 percent of the 500,000 animals sold at
Buyers and sellers come by the thousands every week from across the state and throughout the East. Different animals are sold at different times of the week. A significant amount of business comes from
"We can sell our cattle there," Wagner said. "It's a place to get rid of them, if we don't want them anymore."
"It is important to any farmer who buys and sells livestock," Bontrager said.
But it is the horse auction -- and specifically, what happens to some of the horses sold at the auction -- that gets the most public attention.
Time and again, the
Nonetheless,
"We are the main hub for agriculture here in the state, as far as animals go," McDermott said.
The business takes no position on the issue of horse slaughter. It welcomes bidding from those who support the practice and those who detest it.
"We are open to the public," McDermott said. "I urge them to come and buy a horse."
A vast reach
Every Monday, 200 or more thoroughbreds, Amish-owned work animals,
Some are bought for riding and some for special tasks, like summer kids' camps. Some are purchased by horse rescues.
But up to 25 percent, according to McDermott, are bought by brokers sometimes referred to as kill buyers who haul them out of the country for slaughter.
Those winning bidders have made
"There is an emotional attachment to these horses, that are companion animals, that have worked side by side with man in building this country," McDermott said. "There are agencies that do not want to see any horses killed, whatsoever."
At
"Our job is to bring buyer and seller together. We collect a fee that is the commission," he said. "That is all we are -- an agent."
Horses bought at
"This horse sale is widely known in the East," said Lloyd Martin, an
The company's auctions of other animals are widely known, too. The roughly 1,500 consignors, or sellers, who bring animals to the auction every week come from
The
But the presence of
Gelsinger said, "Without that, you'd really be in trouble."
Accusations of cruelty
It has also dealt with legal issues of its own.
In 2001, a district justice fined the business more than
In 2012, it agreed to pay
McDermott declined to comment on the federal case.
Concerning accusations of cruelty, he said the business had no control over the condition of animals arriving at the complex, but it tried to watch out for their welfare while there.
"It is something we constantly have to monitor," he said.
Business and pleasure
The sales barn is a hive of activity on Mondays.
A vast array of horse trailers and pickup trucks stretches across the parking lot. Close to the barn entrance, vendors standing at outdoor tables sell all sorts of paraphernalia -- some horse-related and some not -- including blankets, figurines and mirrors.
Inside, past a snack stand that serves coffee, pretzels, cookies and doughnuts, the action centers on the narrow strip where the horses are led or ridden between the bleacher-like seats.
The place is like a "divorce court" where owners part with horses, according to
"When we had the economic downturn, six-horse owners became two-horse owners," Edelson said. "And, there were four horses that were unwanted."
Whiteside, whose work puts him right by the ring, said his fondness for the job goes beyond the requirements of being an impartial agent.
He said, "I am personally a horse lover."
Contact
7 thoughts on “New Holland horse-sale site a hub of controversy”
This is such bs.N h might have cleaned up because of all the complaints by ppl. Is not just the horses is all of the other animals that go thru that he’ll hole. I don’t visit, I don’t purchase anything in NH. The entire town can go to hell. Btw you have missed some other charges against this place.
Heard that this nee holkand place is a hell hole for animals. Death sentence for many esp horses to slaughter. There should be no unwanted horses. You take in a horse you keep it forever. PERIOD
I WENT TO NEW HOLLAND AUCTION BARN…ONCE……..THAT WAS ENOUGH FOR ME……..DISGUSTING HOW THOSE ANIMAL’S ARE TREATED
25%????! Better look your numbers over again!!!! The MAJORITY of horses from New Holland go for slaughter. It’s not known as the biggest kill sale on the East Coast for nothing!!!
Think how people in other parts of the world eat American horses – yet they are commonly given bute which is just one of 379 substances banned for use in animals intended for food. Slaughter is a predatory, greed-driven, crime-infested industry and nothing else!!
This kind of cruelty is driven by selfish owners who throw horses away like yesterday’s trash. They have no conscience or feelings. I just hope that when these folks age and are no longer able to care for themselves, they are discarded and bear the same suffering of these poor animals.
How do people who live in that area and are against horse slaughter or any slaughter, get started on the process to either ban the sale of horses for slaughter or get this place shut down? Are there animal groups that are willing to arrange for protests against this place? Seems to me the people who run this place so not care about where these horses end up. You can’t start that you love horses if you turn a blind eye or are just accepting of who are buying these horses and where they are going to end up. Meaning, if you know a kill buyer is purchasing these animals, you can’t play dumb that you don’t know where these poor horses are going or what they’re going to be going through soon after. Is that someone that loves horses? More like a money lover! I say the animal right groups and rescues need to get busy and let the protests begin!
well I used to go to the dairy and horse sale every week at new Holland.busy place with decent people. we would run the 6 hours down there with a full load of dairy cattle and make a hatfull of money. I don’t remember the horse sale being a hell hole or whatever these people are saying. ive bought many horses out of there and have been quite happy.
