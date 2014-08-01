Clicky
Lipedema Centers Works With Insurers To Gain Coverage For Lipedema Treatment

PR Web

New York, NY (PRWEB) August 01, 2014

Millions of women suffer with lipedema, a progressive fat disorder that affects the legs and in some cases the arms, causing an abnormal accumulation of fatty tissue. "Conservative estimates state that about 17 million women in the U.S. alone are affected. With such a large number of women dealing with the pain, embarrassment and discomfort caused by lipedema, it's remarkable that so many patients and even some physicians are unaware that this is a disease," says Dr. David Greuner, surgical director of Lipedema Centers in New York and New Jersey.

Dr. Greuner says he is successfully treating lipedema patients with tumescent lymph sparing liposuction, the only treatment shown to have long-term success in slowing the progression of the disease. "We have also managed to gain approval of coverage for lipedema treatment by some insurance companies, which was previously unheard of. We are pioneering this effort on behalf of the lipedema cause. We provide insurers with extensive information to explain the need for this specific treatment and its efficacy."

"Patients affected by lipedema must endure multiple effects of the disease while they cope with a widespread lack of knowledge and misunderstanding among the public. Because lipedema is often confused with common obesity, patients may be advised by friends and even by their physicians to 'lose weight' or to increase their amount of exercise," says Dr. Greuner. "Lipedema can also be confused with lymphedema, a disorder of the lymph system. Lipedema causes a noticeably disproportionate appearance, with the lower extremities and in some cases the arms growing progressively larger. This causes emotional distress and is very painful and potentially debilitating."

"The Lipedema Centers of NYC Surgical Associates are the only free standing facilities in the country that offer the full complement of vascular and lymphatic diagnostics to accurately diagnose lipedema and to provide conservative non-surgical treatment and definitive surgical treatment at one location, without the need for referrals," says Dr. Greuner. "When lipedema is diagnosed early, specialized treatment can prevent a significant expansion of diseased fat cells."

To view an animation showing the progression of lipedema and treatment with lymph sparing liposuction, please click this link: http://www.lipedemasurgery.com/lipedema-treatment-with-liposuction-shown-by-lipedema-centers-ny/.

Lipedema Centers is a division of NYC Surgical Associates, with locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Long Island, and New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.LipedemaSurgery.com or call 888-286-6600. Lipedema Centers maintains offices in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Long Island and New Jersey.

Read the full story at http://www.prweb.com/releases/2014/08/prweb12061343.htm

Copyright: (c) 2014 PRWEB.COM Newswire
Wordcount: 406

3 thoughts on “Lipedema Centers Works With Insurers To Gain Coverage For Lipedema Treatment”

  1. I wish that Drs in Michigan would learn of this disease and provide appropriate treatment . I’ve spent years and tons of money trying to lose weight and not understanding the disease. But now that I see I am a classic case, not DX obese with maladaptive eating and exercise habits That I’ve been labeled. My mom had it too ,but she has passed away now without knowing she had a congenital fat disorder.

  2. I have other health issues which won’t permit to travel to New York. Do you know of any qualified physicians who specialize in the condition in the greater Chicsgo, Northwest Indiana area? If so, please froward their contact information via email. Thank you

  3. I have called and been told I had to pay $500 consultation fee. I am a New York State teacher with good insurance please refer me to someone that can help me with my insurance I don’t have $500 fee I’m in medical need.

