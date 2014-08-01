Lipedema Centers Works With Insurers To Gain Coverage For Lipedema Treatment

PR Web

Millions of women suffer with lipedema, a progressive fat disorder that affects the legs and in some cases the arms, causing an abnormal accumulation of fatty tissue. "Conservative estimates state that about 17 million women in the U.S. alone are affected. With such a large number of women dealing with the pain, embarrassment and discomfort caused by lipedema, it's remarkable that so many patients and even some physicians are unaware that this is a disease," says Dr. David Greuner , surgical director of Lipedema Centers in New York and New Jersey .

Dr. Greuner says he is successfully treating lipedema patients with tumescent lymph sparing liposuction, the only treatment shown to have long-term success in slowing the progression of the disease. "We have also managed to gain approval of coverage for lipedema treatment by some insurance companies, which was previously unheard of. We are pioneering this effort on behalf of the lipedema cause. We provide insurers with extensive information to explain the need for this specific treatment and its efficacy."

"Patients affected by lipedema must endure multiple effects of the disease while they cope with a widespread lack of knowledge and misunderstanding among the public. Because lipedema is often confused with common obesity, patients may be advised by friends and even by their physicians to 'lose weight' or to increase their amount of exercise," says Dr. Greuner. "Lipedema can also be confused with lymphedema, a disorder of the lymph system. Lipedema causes a noticeably disproportionate appearance, with the lower extremities and in some cases the arms growing progressively larger. This causes emotional distress and is very painful and potentially debilitating."

" The Lipedema Centers of NYC Surgical Associates are the only free standing facilities in the country that offer the full complement of vascular and lymphatic diagnostics to accurately diagnose lipedema and to provide conservative non-surgical treatment and definitive surgical treatment at one location, without the need for referrals," says Dr. Greuner. "When lipedema is diagnosed early, specialized treatment can prevent a significant expansion of diseased fat cells."

