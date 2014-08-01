|PR Web
Millions of women suffer with lipedema, a progressive fat disorder that affects the legs and in some cases the arms, causing an abnormal accumulation of fatty tissue. "Conservative estimates state that about 17 million women in the U.S. alone are affected. With such a large number of women dealing with the pain, embarrassment and discomfort caused by lipedema, it's remarkable that so many patients and even some physicians are unaware that this is a disease," says Dr.
Dr. Greuner says he is successfully treating lipedema patients with tumescent lymph sparing liposuction, the only treatment shown to have long-term success in slowing the progression of the disease. "We have also managed to gain approval of coverage for lipedema treatment by some insurance companies, which was previously unheard of. We are pioneering this effort on behalf of the lipedema cause. We provide insurers with extensive information to explain the need for this specific treatment and its efficacy."
"Patients affected by lipedema must endure multiple effects of the disease while they cope with a widespread lack of knowledge and misunderstanding among the public. Because lipedema is often confused with common obesity, patients may be advised by friends and even by their physicians to 'lose weight' or to increase their amount of exercise," says Dr. Greuner. "Lipedema can also be confused with lymphedema, a disorder of the lymph system. Lipedema causes a noticeably disproportionate appearance, with the lower extremities and in some cases the arms growing progressively larger. This causes emotional distress and is very painful and potentially debilitating."
To view an animation showing the progression of lipedema and treatment with lymph sparing liposuction, please click this link: http://www.lipedemasurgery.com/lipedema-treatment-with-liposuction-shown-by-lipedema-centers-ny/.
3 thoughts on “Lipedema Centers Works With Insurers To Gain Coverage For Lipedema Treatment”
I wish that Drs in Michigan would learn of this disease and provide appropriate treatment . I’ve spent years and tons of money trying to lose weight and not understanding the disease. But now that I see I am a classic case, not DX obese with maladaptive eating and exercise habits That I’ve been labeled. My mom had it too ,but she has passed away now without knowing she had a congenital fat disorder.
I have other health issues which won’t permit to travel to New York. Do you know of any qualified physicians who specialize in the condition in the greater Chicsgo, Northwest Indiana area? If so, please froward their contact information via email. Thank you
I have called and been told I had to pay $500 consultation fee. I am a New York State teacher with good insurance please refer me to someone that can help me with my insurance I don’t have $500 fee I’m in medical need.
