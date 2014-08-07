Bankrate Announces Second Quarter 2014 Financial Results

|PR Newswire Association LLC
|
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
|
|
|
|
2014
|
2013
|
2014
|
2013
|
Revenue
|
GAAP
|
$
|
130.7
|
$
|
105.5
|
$
|
267.1
|
$
|
214.0
|
Adjusted
|
130.9
|
105.5
|
267.4
|
214.0
|</td>
|
Net Income
|
GAAP
|
(2.2)
|
(0.9)
|
2.6
|
1.3
|
Adjusted
|
14.9
|
10.3
|
32.4
|
22.5
|
Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS)
|
GAAP
|
$
|
(0.02)
|
$
|
(0.01)
|
$
|
0.03
|
$
|
0.01
|
Adjusted
|
0.15
|
0.10
|
0.31
|
0.22
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
31.9
|
26.2
|
67.9
|
54.6
On an Adjusted basis (Non-GAAP), total revenue for the second quarter was
"With our third consecutive quarter of strong EBITDA growth versus prior year,
2014 Guidance
The Company is increasing its full year 2014 adjusted revenue guidance to a range of
In addition, the Company expects adjusted revenues for the third quarter of 2014 to be between
"We've taken into consideration a number of factors;
Second Quarter 2014 Financial Highlights
- CPA revenue (which primarily consists of credit cards and senior care) in Q2 2014 increased 34% on an adjusted basis compared to the prior year. Excluding the impact of the Caring.com acquisition, CPA revenue increased 29% on strong visit growth, strong affiliate traffic, higher credit card issuer marketing activities, higher approval rates and higher CPAs.
- CPL revenue increased approximately 20%, primarily as a result of the Company's continued progress on its insurance quality initiative resulting in increased carrier & agent demand and improved monetization, with revenue per lead up approximately 20% versus Q2 2013. Overall insurance lead and click revenue combined increased by 28%.
- CPC revenue for the quarter increased 20% compared to the same period in 2013, attributable to a 52% growth in our insurance CPC business and 62% growth in deposit CPC revenue, partially offset by a 27% decline in mortgage CPC revenue, given the lower overall consumer interest for refinancing.
- Caring.com generated
$2.3 millionin revenues, on an adjusted basis, and posted an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.8 millionduring May and June.
- The Company repurchased approximately
$5.3 millionof stock during Q2, and as of quarter end, the Company had $64.7 millionremaining under the current authorization.
Second Quarter 2014 Business Highlights
Credit Cards
- Launched WalletUp™ (walletup.creditcards.com), a free tool that analyzes consumer transactional spend and preferences and recommends the best cards for maximizing rewards, points or cash back.
- Launched a responsive web design for editorial and content pages on our mobile site, m.creditcards.com.
Insurance
- The share of leads from the Company's owned and operated sites increased by approximately 15% year over year.
- Successful ramp of mobile click-to-call drove
$0.8 millionin revenue during Q2 2014, which was up 100% sequentially.
Banking
- Entered into a new strategic partnership with Homes.com, one of the leading real estate destinations, which features more than 3 million property listings and generates over 12 million monthly visitors.
Bankratewill be the exclusive provider to Homes.com for comparison mortgage rate listings and tools across platforms. The partnership further solidifies our position as a leader in the online third-party mortgage space.
Senior Care
- Grew organic traffic to Caring.com by 52% in Q2 2014, while qualified inquiries grew 75% compared to the prior year.
- Expanded participating communities within the Caring.com network by 40% versus the prior year.
To participate in the teleconference please call: (866) 202-3048, passcode 10570992. International participants should dial: (617) 213-8843, passcode 10570992. Please access at least 10 minutes prior to the time the conference is set to begin. A webcast of this call can be accessed at
Replay Information:
A replay of the conference call will be available beginning
Non-GAAP Measures:
To supplement
About
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
Certain matters included in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and members of our management team. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements made with respect to future revenue, revenue growth, market acceptance of our products, our strategy and profitability. Investors and prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. We derive many of our forward-looking statements from our operating budgets and forecasts, which are based upon many detailed assumptions. While we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, we caution that it is very difficult to predict the impact of known or unknown factors, and it is impossible for us to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. Important factors currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the following: the willingness of our advertisers to advertise on our websites or mobile applications; increased competition and its effect on our website traffic, advertising rates, margins and market share; our dependence on internet search engines to attract a significant portion of the visitors to our websites; the number of consumers seeking information on the financial products we have on our websites or mobile applications; interest rate volatility; technological changes; our ability to manage traffic on our websites or mobile applications, and service interruptions; our ability to maintain and develop our brands and content; the fluctuations of our results of operations from period to period; our indebtedness and the effect such indebtedness may have on our business; our need and our ability to incur additional debt or equity financing; our ability to integrate the operations and realize the expected benefits of businesses that we have acquired and may acquire in the future; the effect of unexpected liabilities we assume from our acquisitions; changes in application approval rates by our credit card issuer customers; our ability to successfully execute on our strategies, including without limitation our insurance quality initiative, our mobile strategy and the other initiatives mentioned in this release, and the effectiveness of our strategies, including without limitation whether they result in increased revenue or profitability; our ability to attract and retain executive officers and personnel; the impact of defense of and resolution of lawsuits to which we are a party; the failure to obtain preliminary or final Court approval of the proposed settlement of the securities litigation we announced on
-Financial Statements Follow-
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
($ in thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
2014
|
2013
|
Assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
175,779
|
$
|
230,071
|
Short-term investments
|
500
|
-
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of
|
77,154
|
61,962
|
Deferred income taxes
|
17,155
|
7,155
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
31,368
|
9,736
|
Total current assets
|
301,956
|
308,924
|
Furniture, fixtures and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of
|
13,609
|
12,930
|
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of
|
353,977
|
350,206
|
Goodwill
|
638,010
|
611,975
|
Other assets
|
12,456
|
12,776
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,320,008
|
$
|
1,296,811
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
Liabilities
|
|
$
|
8,247
|
$
|
7,149
|
Accrued expenses
|
27,367
|
40,546
|
Deferred revenue and customer deposits
|
4,705
|
3,792
|
Accrued interest
|
6,891
|
7,379
|
Other current liabilities
|
30,787
|
24,595
|
Total current liabilities
|
77,997
|
83,461
|
Deferred income taxes
|
63,199
|
51,699
|
Long-term debt, net of unamortized discount
|
297,305
|
297,021
|
Other liabilities
|
15,581
|
25,668
|
Total liabilities
|
454,082
|
457,849
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Stockholders' equity
|
Common stock, par value
|
1,044
|
1,017
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
895,285
|
864,152
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(22,680)
|
(25,266)
|
Less: Treasury stock, at cost - 476,272 shares and 50,528 shares at
|
(7,516)
|
(591)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(207)
|
(350)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
865,926
|
838,962
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
1,320,008
|
$
|
1,296,811
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
|
($ in thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
|
|
|
|
2014
|
2013
|
2014
|
2013
|
Revenue
|
$
|
130,662
|
$
|
105,546
|
$
|
267,137
|
$
|
213,994
|
Cost of revenue (excludes depreciation and amortization)
|
46,494
|
37,542
|
92,789
|
73,650
|
Gross margin
|
84,168
|
68,004
|
174,348
|
140,344
|
Operating expenses:
|
Sales
|
3,674
|
3,751
|
7,334
|
7,528
|
Marketing
|
33,180
|
24,873
|
66,581
|
51,206
|
Product development
|
5,907
|
4,840
|
11,645
|
9,491
|
General and administrative
|
14,169
|
11,246
|
29,426
|
22,622
|
Legal settlements
|
9,190
|
-
|
9,191
|
-
|
Acquisition, offering and related expenses
|
158
|
20
|
2,561
|
20
|
Changes in fair value of contingent acquisition consideration
|
744
|
2,949
|
2,150
|
4,098
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
15,195
|
14,844
|
29,656
|
29,355
|
82,217
|
62,523
|
158,544
|
124,320
|
Income from operations
|
1,951
|
5,481
|
15,804
|
16,024
|
Interest and other expenses, net
|
5,159
|
6,539
|
10,351
|
13,074
|
(Loss) income before income taxes
|
(3,208)
|
(1,058)
|
5,453
|
2,950
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
(962)
|
(166)
|
2,867
|
1,659
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(2,246)
|
$
|
(892)
|
$
|
2,586
|
$
|
1,291
|
Basic and diluted net (loss) income per share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.02)
|
$
|
(0.01)
|
$
|
0.03
|
$
|
0.01
|
Diluted
|
(0.02)
|
(0.01)
|
0.03
|
0.01
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|<br />
|
Basic
|
101,894,188
|
100,050,989
|
101,389,630
|
100,049,225
|
Diluted
|
101,894,188
|
100,050,989
|
103,415,647
|
100,922,480
|
Comprehensive (loss) income
|
$
|
(2,122)
|
$
|
(874)
|
$
|
2,729
|
$
|
1,013
|
|
Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
|
($ in thousands, except per share data)
|<br />
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
|
|
|
|
2014
|
2013
|
2014
|
2013
|
Revenue
|
$
|
130,662
|
$
|
105,546
|
$
|
267,137
|
$
|
213,994
|
Adjusted revenue (1)
|
130,882
|
105,546
|
267,357
|
213,994
|
Gross margin excluding stock-based compensation (2)
|
$
|
84,556
|
$
|
68,194
|
$
|
175,046
|
$
|
140,662
|
Gross margin excluding stock-based compensation %
|
64.7%
|
64.6%
|
65.5%
|
65.7%
|
Adjusted EBITDA (3)
|
$
|
31,873
|
$
|
26,174
|
$
|
67,920
|
$
|
54,618
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
24.4%
|
24.8%
|
25.4%
|
25.5%
|
Adjusted net income (4)
|
$
|
14,925
|
$
|
10,316
|
$
|
32,354
|
$
|
22,474
|
Adjusted EPS
|
$
|
0.15
|
$
|
0.10
|
$
|
0.31
|
$
|
0.22
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding (diluted):
|
101,894,188
|
100,050,989
|
103,415,647
|
100,922,480
|
(1) Adjusted revenue represents revenue plus the impact of purchase accounting on deferred revenue.
|
(2) Gross margin excluding stock-based compensation represents gross margin plus stock-based compensation classified as cost of revenue.
|
Reconciliation of gross margin excluding stock-based compensation
|
Gross margin
|
$
|
84,168
|
$
|
68,004
|
$
|
174,348
|
$
|
140,344
|
Stock-based compensation
|
388
|
190
|
698
|
318
|
Gross margin excluding stock-based compensation
|
$
|
84,556
|
$
|
68,194
|
$
|
175,046
|
$
|
140,662
|
(3) Adjusted EBITDA adds back interest and other expense; income tax expense; depreciation and amortization; changes in fair value of contingent acquisition consideration; legal settlements; acquisition, offering and related expenses; and stock-based compensation.
|
Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(2,246)
|
$
|
(892)
|
$
|
|
$
|
1,291
|
Interest and other expenses, net
|
5,159
|
6,539
|
10,351
|
13,074
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
(962)
|
(166)
|
2,867
|
1,659
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
15,195
|
14,844
|
29,656
|
29,355
|
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)
|
17,146
|
20,325
|
45,460
|
45,379
|
Changes in fair value of contingent acquisition consideration
|
744
|
2,949
|
2,150
|
4,098
|
Legal settlements
|
9,190
|
-
|
9,191
|
-
|
Acquisition, offering and related expenses
|
158
|
20
|
2,561
|
20
|
Impact of purchase accounting
|
220
|
-
|
220
|
-
|
Stock-based compensation (6)
|
4,415
|
2,880
|
8,338
|
5,121
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
31,873
|
$
|
26,174
|
$
|
67,920
|
$
|
54,618
|
(4) Adjusted net income adds back income tax expense; non-recurring change in fair value of contingent acquisition consideration; legal settlements; acquisition, offering and related expenses; stock-based compensation; and amortization, net of tax.
|
Reconciliation of adjusted net income
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(2,246)
|
$
|
(892)
|
$
|
2,586
|
$
|
1,291
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
(962)
|
(166)
|
2,867
|
1,659
|
Change in fair value of contingent acquisition consideration due to change in estimate (5)
|
42
|
1,261
|
543
|
1,393
|
Legal settlements
|
9,190
|
-
|
9,191
|
-
|
Acquisition, offering and related expenses
|
158
|
20
|
2,561
|
20
|
Impact of purchase accounting
|
220
|
-
|
220
|
-
|
Stock-based compensation (6)
|
4,415
|
2,880
|
8,338
|
5,121
|
Amortization
|
13,651
|
13,808
|
26,734
|
27,358
|
Adjusted income before tax
|
24,468
|
16,911
|
53,040
|
36,842
|
Income tax (7)
|
9,543
|
6,595
|
20,686
|
14,368
|
Adjusted net income
|
$
|
14,925
|
$
|
10,316
|
$
|
32,354
|
$
|
22,474
|
(5) Change in fair value of contingent acquisition consideration due to change in estimate represents changes in fair value attributable to changes in expected earnings of acquired businesses.
|
Reconciliation of change in fair value of contingent acquisition consideration
|
Change in fair value of contingent acquisition consideration
|
$
|
744
|
$
|
2,949
|
$
|
2,150
|
$
|
4,098
|
Less: Change in fair value due to passage of time
|
702
|
1,688
|
1,607
|
2,705
|
Change in fair value of contingent acquisition consideration due to change in estimate
|
$
|
42
|
$
|
1,261
|
$
|
543
|
$
|
1,393
|
(6) Stock-based compensation is recorded in the following line items:
|
Cost of revenue
|
$
|
388
|
$
|
190
|
$
|
698
|
$
|
318
|
Sales
|
399
|
433
|
732
|
777
|
Marketing
|
264
|
314
|
494
|
577
|
Product development
|
707
|
388
|
1,214
|
714
|
General and administrative
|
2,657
|
1,555
|
5,200
|
2,735
|
Total stock-based compensation expense
|
$
|
4,415
|
$
|
2,880
|
$
|
8,338
|
$
|
5,121
|
(7) Assumes 39% income tax rate.
For more information contact:
[email protected]
(917) 368-8608
[email protected]
(917) 368-8648
