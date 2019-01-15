White Gloves Workshops Hires Former NPC CEO John Johnson

White Glove Workshops, a digital marketing company specializing in planning, promoting and managing educational seminars for professionals in the finance, insurance, real estate and legal industries, has hired former National Planning Corporation CEO and president John C. Johnson as managing director of business development.

In this new role, Johnson will focus on business development at the enterprise level, connecting with financial services firms, offices of supervisory jurisdiction, large affiliated groups and other professionals to create mutually beneficial relationships.

This strategic alliance between White Glove Workshops and Johnson is part of a long-term strategy to create more partnerships with broker-dealers and RIAs across the country whose advisors will benefit from utilizing the company’s seminar planning and digital marketing services to educate the public, acquire new clients and grow their businesses.

Johnson will closely collaborate with White Glove Workshops National Sales Manager Tom Van Itallie, who has been overseeing efforts to create enterprise-level partnerships on behalf of the company since late 2017.

“White Glove Workshops is poised to experience massive growth and transformation in 2019, and adding John Johnson to the team is just the beginning,” said White Glove Workshops Co-Founder Dean Thurman. “John’s decades of experience in the financial industry, along with his esteemed reputation, will afford us the opportunity to help even more advisors grow their business through the power of seminar marketing. We’re beyond thrilled to welcome John to the team.”

Johnson has significant retail and wholesale experience in the field, as well as extensive management experience, beginning his career at MetLife Investors (formerly Security First Group, Inc.). He moved to NPC (which was sold to LPL Financial in August 2017) in 2000, where he initially focused on developing bank distribution.

Johnson then began recruiting for NPC and later transitioned to managing product and sponsor relations for all four brands under National Planning Holdings, while still managing recruiting for NPC.

Johnson most recently held the position of CEO and president at NPC from January 2013 until December 2018.

“I had full intentions of capping my career in the financial industry when NPC exited the business, but upon learning about an opportunity to work with Dean Thurman and Mike Thurman at White Glove Workshops, I knew my work wasn’t done just yet,” said Johnson. “I considered several other significant corporate opportunities, but I whole-heartedly believe White Glove Workshops is a perfect fit and will allow me to continue making a difference in this industry. I trust in Dean and Mike’s vision, and I couldn’t be happier to help catapult this company to a completely new level in 2019 and beyond.”

To learn more about White Glove Workshops, visit www.whitegloveworkshops.com or call 844-949-9497.