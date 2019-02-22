Medicare For All, Single-Payer Will Be Discussed At NAHU Conference

Marketplace stability in the midst of change will be the focus of the National Association of Health Underwriters’ 2019 Capitol Conference, which begins Monday and runs through Wednesday.

Nearly 700 health insurance and benefits advisors from across the nation will travel to Washington to meet with members of Congress. In addition, NAHU members will hear from industry experts, members of Congress and members of the Trump administration as they look at the future for health care reform.

Medicare For All, single-payer health care and lowering prescription drug prices are among the topics that will be discussed during the three-day session.

John O’Brien, drug pricing reform advisor to the secretary of Health and Human Services, and Brian Blase, White House special assistant for economic policy, are the administration members who will address the group. O’Brien will discuss the administration’s plan to lower drug prices. Blase will lead a session on the economic policy of health care.

Monday’s general session will begin with two Washington editors discussing the 2019 political and legislative environment. Stuart Rothenberg is senior editor of Inside Elections and a contributor to Roll Call. Charlie Cook is the editor and publisher of The Cook Political Report and a political analyst for the National Journal Group.

Janet Trautwein, NAHU CEO, will discuss “The Many More Faces Of Single-Payer” on Monday afternoon. Trautwein has been studying single-payer systems in countries around the world through the London School of Economics. This will be a follow-up to her presentation on single payer presented during the 2018 Capitol Conference.

Monday afternoon’s sessions also include:

- “Pathways Of Association Health Plans,” presented by Heidi Sterner, account manager, Leavitt Group Benefit Services; Carol Taylor, account executive and compliance officer, Kirby Employee Benefits; Annette Bechtold, senior vice president of regulatory affairs and reform initiatives, OneDigital Health and Benefits, and John Arensmeyer, CEO and founder, Small Business Majority.

- “What to Expect When You’re Expecting The Health Reimbursement Arrangement Final Rule,” presented by David C. Smith, vice president of compliance and risk management, EbenConcepts Co.

- “Medicare In The 21st Century,” presented by Dwane McFarrin, vice president, Medicare Solutions; Maggie Stedt, owner, Stedt Insurance Services; Mike Smith, president, The Brokerage; Elie Harriett, co-owner, Classic Insurance & Financial Services Co., and John Greene, NAHU vice president of congressional affairs.

- “Innovative Strategies to Lower Health Care Costs,” presented by Katy Spangler of Spangler Strategies.

Medicare For All, health care economic policy and the price of prescription drugs are among the topics on Tuesday’s agenda. Tuesday’s sessions include:

- “American Patients First: The Trump Administration’s Plan To Lower Drug Prices,” presented by John O’Brien, drug pricing reform advisor to the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

- “The Economic Policy Of Health Care,” presented by Brian Blase, White House special assistant for economic policy.

- “Health Insurance From The Small-Business Perspective,” presented by John Arensmeyer, CEO and founder, Small Business Majority.

- “Medicare For All Is Choice For None,” presented by Lauren Crawford Shaver, Partnership for America’s Health Care Future.

Several members of Congress will speak on Wednesday.

Rep. Larry Bucshon, R-Ind., will discuss “Health Care Perspectives From A Physician In Congress. Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., will speak on “Reducing Health Care Costs For Families.” Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., will give “A Freshman’s Outlook On Health Care.” Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., and Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo., will speak on “Bringing Transparency And Accountability To The Health Care Market.”

Susan Rupe is managing editor for InsuranceNewsNet. She formerly served as communications director for an insurance agents' association and was an award-winning newspaper reporter and editor. Contact her at [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter @INNsusan.

© Entire contents copyright 2019 by InsuranceNewsNet.com Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this article may be reprinted without the expressed written consent from InsuranceNewsNet.com.