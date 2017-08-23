Clicky
Less-Educated Investors Are More Loyal to Their Advisors

A study shows less-educated investors are more loyal to their advisors than are those with college degrees.

Loyalty to advisors “drops significantly” as client educational achievement levels rise, new research reveals.

To Continue reading the rest of this article, Please click here to go to AdvisorNews.com.

  • Hard work pays off! It is with great appreciation for the loyalty of clients and the commitment of team a Less-Educated Investor becomes successful. It doesn’t matter how educated you are but the knowledge and loyalty is.

    Great Article. Thanks

