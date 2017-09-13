Clicky
Latest NY Life Product a Nod to Growing Combo Life-LTCi Market

Waiting longer to plan for long-term care expenses can be devastating to retirement finances, notes the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Seeking to capitalize on rising demand for combination life insurance/long-term care products, New York Life is introducing a universal life policy giving owners access to nearly five times the premium for LTC expenses.

A 60-year-old buyer paying a single premium of $100,000 for an Asset Flex policy has access to as much as $461,695 for covered LTC services and/or $153,899 in life insurance protection, NY Life said.

Life insurance-LTC combo products pay for LTC expenses by accelerating the payment of the death benefit.

“Most long-term care policies being sold today are hybrid products like this one and that trend will definitely continue going forward,” said Jesse Slome, executive director for the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (aaltci.org).

Insurers are linking LTC and other benefits to their life and annuity product portfolios, and agents and consumers can expect even more variety in the benefit options in the future, Slome said.

As the name Asset Flex implies, the new product injects more flexibility into spending on LTC services, a feature that consumers and advisors have been seeking.

“Not only does this product offer valuable LTC coverage, it also provides important life insurance protection that guarantees the policy owner will receive meaningful benefits for the assets they repositioned,” said Mohammad T. Reza, corporate vice president of New York Life, in a news release.

Combination Product Sales Rise

By linking LTC benefits with a life insurance policy, the long-term care insurers are hoping to boost sales as demand for stand-alone LTCi policies dwindle and insurers stop selling stand-alone LTC contracts, as John Hancock did last year.

Individual stand-alone LTCi policies sold in 2014 dropped to 129,000 from a high of 754,000 in 2002, according to a May 2016 report published by the Center for Insurance Policy and Research.

In 2013, insurers sold 305,068 individual life and annuity products with accelerated LTC benefits. That is more than four times the number (72,736) of these policies sold in 2009, the CIPR said.

Offering more combination products is one way to stimulate growth in the LTCi market, the report concluded.

Agents’ Work Cut Out for Them

But with more flexibility comes more work to figure out how much value a hybrid policy can deliver to the policyholder.

Consumers want to figure out how to compare one combination life-LTC policy with another because they can vary greatly, Slome said.

Agents and producers will need to specialize and help consumers understand different permutations to life insurance with linked benefits, Slome said.

Asset Flex is neither the most generous nor the least generous of the combination policies available in the market, Slome explained.

New York Life distributes products via thousands of captive agents and the company can afford to take a conservative approach to benefits linked to Asset Flex, he said.

InsuranceNewsNet Senior Writer Cyril Tuohy has covered the financial services industry for more than 15 years. Cyril may be reached at [email protected]

© Entire contents copyright 2017 by InsuranceNewsNet.com Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this article may be reprinted without the expressed written consent from InsuranceNewsNet.com.

  • rraabe

    Some traditional LTCi carriers are eliminating their products as they are too expensive FOR THE INSURANCE COMPANY. These products contain 5% compound inflation on the LTC benefit (if offered appropriately), which most hybrid policies do not. Would you knowingly buy, or advise purchase of a product to pay a bill that may not occur for 30 or more years in the future without any inflation adjustment?
    Yes, some hybrids can include such inflation factors but then they are quite expensive and most agents do not even suggest this feature. Agents earn commissions, companies sell products, and when needed, clients will often spend down to Medicaid impoverishment (and wonder why they bought this policy which did them little good).
    When traditional LTCi is sized and sold appropriately for the client, and includes a built in inflation factor to keep up with rising LTC costs, this is the most affordable and appropriate product for this need.
    For those of you who believe LTC inflation is only 1% or 2%, when I purchased my present policy 18 years ago, nursing homes in Wisconsin cost $4500/month. Today they are $10,000 to $11,000/month as noted by seeing the bills that go out. That is 5% inflation during one of the worst economic times we have seen in our lifetimes. Now minimum wage and a shortage of workers will push costs up even faster. You may sell more hybrids but I can sleep at night and my clients can pay for their care.

  • The insurance industry does NOT want you to buy long-term care insurance. The insurance industry wants you to buy life insurance instead. Life insurance is a lot more profitable for the insurance company AND the agent selling it.

  • The majority of the insurance industry does NOT want people to buy long-term care insurance. The majority of the industry wants people to buy life insurance with chronic illness riders.

