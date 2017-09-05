Hurricane Irma Forces NAIFA to Postpone Annual Meeting

With Hurricane Irma bearing down on Florida with 175 mph winds, the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors cancelled its annual meeting slated to kick off Thursday in Orlando.

NAIFA officials huddled today and, after Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency, decided to postpone the conference. About 1,300 members were scheduled to descend on Walt Disney World Dolphin Resort in the coming days.

"The safety of our members, families and guests is of paramount concern," said Paul Dougherty, NAIFA president, in a statement.

NAIFA's annual business meeting will be rescheduled "at a future date," Dougherty said, adding that "information will be forthcoming." For those who are registered for the conference, additional information will be sent and posted as available, he said.

Of particular interest to delegates is a long-range plan they were to vote on during Sunday's concluding business meeting. The plan would streamline chapter business operations in each state, establish accountability standards, and a single dues fee for members.

Scott has requested President Donald J. Trump declare a "pre-landfall emergency" and suggested massive evacuations of the state might be necessary. The exact path of the hurricane is still unknown, but Irma is expected to be a Category 4 or 5 storm.

"This storm has the potential of being a catastrophic event, and our thoughts are with all those in Irma’s path, as well as those still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey," Dougherty said.

InsuranceNewsNet Senior Editor John Hilton has covered business and other beats in more than 20 years of daily journalism. John may be reached at [email protected].

© Entire contents copyright 2017 by InsuranceNewsNet.com Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this article may be reprinted without the expressed written consent from InsuranceNewsNet.com.