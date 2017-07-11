Clicky
Hispanic Market of Growing Interest to Advisors

The Hispanic population is the fastest-growing segment in the United States, a new study finds.

Nearly a quarter (24.6 percent) of the U.S. population ages 0 to 17 years old was Hispanic in 2015, an increase from 17.1 percent in 2000, new data finds. This demographic is historically underserved by life insurance.

To Continue reading the rest of this article, Please click here to go to AdvisorNews.com.

