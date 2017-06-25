An $11 bill issued by a hospital for a "mucus recovery system" (otherwise known as a box of tissues) is one example of health care costs that are out of control.
That was the word from Tim Callender, vice president of sales and marketing for The Phia Group. Callender gave some insight on why health care costs are increasing during this morning's sessions at the NAHU Annual Convention.
A lack of transparency on health care costs is one of the drivers behind high group insurance health rates, he said. In addition, some segments of health care costs that carry extremely high costs include air ambulance, implantable devices, dialysis and children's hospitals.
Callender called for group health insurance advisors to innovate to help manage costs for their employer clients. One way is by using subrogation, or recovery of third-party dollars when the employer plan paid out funds that they didn't have to.
One example is when the plan paid the medical expenses of a member who was injured in an auto accident when the member received a settlement from the auto insurer.
Callender also suggested using reference-based pricing - for example, deciding that a health plan will pay all out-of-network claims at 150 percent of Medicare reimbursement rates.
Another suggestion he made was to incentivize employees to find errors in their medical bills and reward them with a percentage of the savings.
Susan Rupe is managing editor for InsuranceNewsNet. She formerly served as communications director for an insurance agents' association and was an award-winning newspaper reporter and editor. Contact her at Susan.Rupe@innfeedback.com.
© Entire contents copyright 2017 by InsuranceNewsNet.com Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this article may be reprinted without the expressed written consent from InsuranceNewsNet.com.
One thought on “Innovation Can Help Clients Tame Health Care Costs”
My son was in a car accident broken jaw had to be wired shut for three weeks, the hospital had provided a bottle of special mouth rinse of which upon check out was still about 2/3rds full. When I went to pack it in his bag for going home the nurse told me I couldn’t have it that they would give us a prescription to get some. I then asked if I was I billed for the full bottle, yes; then it was going with me the nurse continued to argue with me but I stood firm. The nerve of this hospital to charge me for it then demand that I leave it there and buy more for home use was beyond belief – they couldn’t use it for another patient and would likely have thrown it away but I couldn’t have it even though I paid for it WOW
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Tilting the Agent Count as Bankers Life Reshapes into Advisory
- More Plan Sponsors Offering Roth Contributions In 401(k) Plans
- Nationwide Offers Care Concierge Service
- The Hartford Reduces Pension Liabilities By $1.6B
- How Netflix, Amazon and Millennials Impact Insurance Sales Online
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- Tilting the Agent Count as Bankers Life Reshapes into Advisory
- Insurers Report Minor Issues From DOL Rule
- IMOs Have Tricky Path To Sales Under DOL Rules
- Rise in Shorter-Term Surrender FIAs Means Commission Declines
- Survey: A Tough Year for Insurance and Annuities
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- Colonial Life Report Encourages Bigger View Of Employee Benefits
- Senate Repeal Bill Leaves Insurers Feeling Bad
- Six Insurers To Sell ACA Coverage In Florida In 2018
- Counties At Risk of Having No Insurer On Marketplace In 2018
- Molina Healthcare To Enter Mississippi Medicaid Managed Care Market
Life Insurance