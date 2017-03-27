Trump tweets about Obamacare, Jeanine Pirro, Russia, Angela Merkel, more

March 27 --President Donald Trump took to Twitter over the weekend to bash Obamacare, despite the failure of Republicans' own bill to repeal and replace the legislation.

Seeking to reassure his supporters, the president vowed on Saturday that Obamacare would "explode" and that when it did, lawmakers would put together a health care plan for "the people."

But Trump didn't stop there. He tweeted again on Sunday about how the Freedom Caucus , a group of conservative House Republicans , helped Democrats by opposing the health care legislation.

'ObamaCare will explode'

'Watch @JudgeJeanine on @FoxNews'

' Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign'

'Just heard Fake News CNN is doing polls again...their election polls were a WAY OFF'

'I had a GREAT meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel '

'Jail time!' for Snoop Dogg

"Does anybody really believe that a reporter ... 'went to his mailbox' and found my tax returns?"

'Be nice, you will do much better!'

Rand Paul 'knows Obamacare is a disaster!'

'Just another terrible decision!'

"Just found out that Obama had my 'wires tapped'"

'Sad end to a great show'

'Jeff Sessions is an honest man'

'FAKE NEWS media knowingly doesn't tell the truth'

'People who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN should have their own rally'

"FBI is totally unable to stop the national security 'leakers'"

'So-called angry crowds ... planned out by liberal activists'

'Immigration in Sweden is working out just beautifully. NOT!'

'The enemy of the American People!'

'Thank you for all of the nice statements on the Press Conference'

'The spotlight has finally been put on the low-life leakers!'

'The fake news media is going crazy'

'Why are there so many illegal leaks'

' Venezuela should allow Leopoldo Lopez ...out of prison immediately'

'The failing @nytimes does major FAKE NEWS China story'

'SEE YOU IN COURT'

'Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom'

'Obstruction by Democrats !'

'Any negative polls are fake news'

'The opinion of this so-called judge ... is ridiculous'

'Arnold Schwarzenegger did a really bad job'

'NO FEDERAL FUNDS?'

' Iran has been formally PUT ON NOTICE'

'I will study this dumb deal'

'Bad people'

'Fake Tears Chuck Schumer '

"A lot of bad 'dudes' out there!"

Senators McCain and Graham are 'always looking to start World War III'

' Mexico has taken advantage of the U.S. for long enough'

'At least 3,000,000 votes were illegal'

"If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible 'carnage' ... I will send in the Feds!"

'Why didn't [the protesters] vote?'

John Lewis 'boycotted Bush 43 also'

Was John Brennan 'the leaker of Fake News ?'

'Totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives'

' CNN is in a total meltdown with their FAKE NEWS'

'Are we living in Nazi Germany ?'

Meryl Streep is 'a Hillary flunky who lost big'

'ObamaCare was a lie from the beginning'

'It won't happen!'

' Chicago murder rate is record setting'

'Stay strong Israel '

'Thought it was going to be a smooth transition -- NOT!'

'This is a purely religious threat, which turned into reality'

'Isn't this a ridiculous shame? ... Wrong answer!'

"So-called 'A' list celebrities are all wanting tixs"

Expand 'nuclear capability'

Bill Clinton 'doesn't know much'

'Unpresidented act'

'Graydon Carter, no talent, will be out!'

'Why did they only complain after Hillary lost?'

'The F-35 program and cost is out of control'

'No wonder companies flee country!'

'Cancel order!'

'Sadly, I don't know if that will ever happen!'

'...the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse'

On jobs moving to Mexico : 'No more!'

Flag-burning should lead to 'loss of citizenship or year in jail'

A retweeting spree against CNN's Jeff Zeleny

'I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally'

'Fidel Castro is dead!'

'I cancelled today's meeting with the failing @nytimes'

'The cast of Hamilton was very rude ... Apologize!'

Protesters 'incited by the media'

'The Electoral College is actually genius'

'I worked hard ... to keep the Lincoln plant in Kentucky '

'Wow, the @nytimes is losing thousands of subscribers'

' SNL ' is 'a totally one-sided, biased show'

'I did not have the time to go through a long but winning trial'

