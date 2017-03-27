Trump tweets about Obamacare, Jeanine Pirro, Russia, Angela Merkel, more

Seeking to reassure his supporters, the president vowed on Saturday that Obamacare would "explode" and that when it did, lawmakers would put together a health care plan for "the people."
But Trump didn't stop there. He tweeted again on Sunday about how the
Scroll through for more context on some of Trump's more controversial tweets.
'ObamaCare will explode'
'Watch @JudgeJeanine on @FoxNews'
'
'Just heard Fake News CNN is doing polls again...their election polls were a WAY OFF'
'I had a GREAT meeting with German
'Jail time!' for
"Does anybody really believe that a reporter ... 'went to his mailbox' and found my tax returns?"
'Be nice, you will do much better!'
'Just another terrible decision!'
"Just found out that Obama had my 'wires tapped'"
'Sad end to a great show'
'Jeff Sessions is an honest man'
'FAKE NEWS media knowingly doesn't tell the truth'
'People who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN should have their own rally'
"FBI is totally unable to stop the national security 'leakers'"
'So-called angry crowds ... planned out by liberal activists'
'Immigration in
'The enemy of the American People!'
'Thank you for all of the nice statements on the Press Conference'
'The spotlight has finally been put on the low-life leakers!'
'The fake news media is going crazy'
'Why are there so many illegal leaks'
'
'The failing @nytimes does major FAKE NEWS China story'
'SEE YOU IN COURT'
'Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom'
'Obstruction by
'Any negative polls are fake news'
'The opinion of this so-called judge ... is ridiculous'
'Arnold Schwarzenegger did a really bad job'
'NO FEDERAL FUNDS?'
'
'I will study this dumb deal'
'Bad people'
'Fake Tears
"A lot of bad 'dudes' out there!"
Senators McCain and Graham are 'always looking to start World War III'
'
'At least 3,000,000 votes were illegal'
"If
'Why didn't [the protesters] vote?'
Was
'Totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives'
'
'Are we living in Nazi
'ObamaCare was a lie from the beginning'
'It won't happen!'
Show More
'
'Stay strong
'Thought it was going to be a smooth transition -- NOT!'
'This is a purely religious threat, which turned into reality'
'Isn't this a ridiculous shame? ... Wrong answer!'
"So-called 'A' list celebrities are all wanting tixs"
Expand 'nuclear capability'
'Unpresidented act'
'Graydon Carter, no talent, will be out!'
'Why did they only complain after Hillary lost?'
'The F-35 program and cost is out of control'
'No wonder companies flee country!'
'Cancel order!'
'Sadly, I don't know if that will ever happen!'
'...the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse'
On jobs moving to
Flag-burning should lead to 'loss of citizenship or year in jail'
A retweeting spree against
'I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally'
'Fidel Castro is dead!'
'I cancelled today's meeting with the failing @nytimes'
'The cast of
Protesters 'incited by the media'
'The Electoral College is actually genius'
'I worked hard ... to keep the
'Wow, the @nytimes is losing thousands of subscribers'
'
'I did not have the time to go through a long but winning trial'
___
(c)2017 amNewYork
Visit amNewYork at www.amny.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
One thought on “Trump tweets about Obamacare, Jeanine Pirro, Russia, Angela Merkel, more”
We have a sick, spoiled ten year old who lies to get what he wants and when he doesn’t he throws a tantrum. This is not MY America. I wonder who he’d be if he grew up during the thirties depression and spent his youth in WWII. We,ll never know. But he doesn’t have what it takes to lead a Boy Scout troop, much less be president.
PEMA and Partner Agencies Collaborate on Flooding Prevention Seminars
Revisions to Rules Regarding the Evaluation of Medical Evidence; Correction
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Americans Lax On Emergency Savings; What Advisors Can Do
- VAs Outlook: Worse Before it Gets Better
- DOL Rule Generates Flood of Comments, Petitions
- Ownership Tilts to Broader Mix of Life Products
- Survey Says: 79% of Americans Shun Advisors
Annuity News
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- What’s Next For Health Care Reform?
- Oklahoma Looks To Roll Back Required Health Care Benefits
- Health Insurance Premiums Under ACA vs. AHCA: County-Level Data
- Zenefits Ordered To Pay $26,000 For Licensing Violations In Iowa
- PIA Opposes Proposal To Allow Health Insurance Sales Across State Lines
Life Insurance