Statement from FL Rep.
"Today, I voted to end the nightmare that has been the [un]Affordable Care Act (ACA) and to provide Americans with the care they need, at a price they can afford, from the doctor they choose. For six years, I have been an advocate for repealing the failed Obamacare and replacing it with real healthcare reform. ACA has is collapsing across the country - currently 4.7 million people are without an insurer. This failed policy is raising costs for patients and forcing insurers out of the marketplace, which leaves patients and families with nowhere to go.
"I have been very concerned about
"
***
Background:
More about recent healthcare bills passed by the House:
* Lowers administrative costs for small businesses who seek to provide health insurance for their employees.
* Allows small business owners to join association health plans and thus lower their and their employees' health care costs.
* Maintains protections for those with pre-existing conditions and prohibition against insurers turning away patients when they renew their plans simply because they may be sick. More information on pre-existing conditions policy is at: https://webster.house.gov/macarthur-amendment-mvf.
* Allows dependents up to age 26 to stay on their parent's plan.
* Eliminates the individual and employer mandate penalties and medical device tax
* Repeals Obamacare subsidies this year
* Reduces qualifying income threshold from 10 percent to 5.8% which is lower than the pre-Obamacare level.
* Doubles the amount of tax-free money individuals can contribute to their Health Savings Accounts (HSAs).
* Empowers states to convert their
* Subjects health insurance issuers to same laws which prohibit unfair trade practices, including laws that prohibit price fixing, collusion or market allocations to the detriment of consumers.
One thought on “Statement from FL Rep. Daniel Webster on passage of the American Health Care Act”
Plain and simple… Webster has forgotten who he works for. He was hired by the people of his Florida district not the republican party. This bill will be detrimental to the senior population in his district. Its puts an age tax on the senior population and gives insurers the right to legally gouge the older population. Its to bad Mr. Webster didn’t have the guts, compassion and foresight to stand up for his district. He represents the fastest growing and largest senior community in the country. He had the opportunity to really make a difference and let the country know we care about our community and our aging population. But instead he went with the party line. Here in the Villages we are very disappointed. But we are also voters.
