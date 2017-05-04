Clicky
Statement from FL Rep. Daniel Webster on passage of the American Health Care Act

May 4, 2017

Contact: Jaryn Emhof Jaryn.Emhof@mail.house.gov

Washington, DC - Today, Florida Representative Daniel Webster (R-Clermont) released the following statement regarding his vote on H.R. 1628, the American Health Care Act.

"Today, I voted to end the nightmare that has been the [un]Affordable Care Act (ACA) and to provide Americans with the care they need, at a price they can afford, from the doctor they choose. For six years, I have been an advocate for repealing the failed Obamacare and replacing it with real healthcare reform. ACA has is collapsing across the country - currently 4.7 million people are without an insurer. This failed policy is raising costs for patients and forcing insurers out of the marketplace, which leaves patients and families with nowhere to go.

"I have been very concerned about Florida's Medicaid-funded nursing home beds. These are critical to the access some of our senior population has to our nursing homes.

"President Trump, Vice President Pence, Center for Medicaid Services and House leadership have committed to find a solution to ensure Florida is equipped to serve one of our most vulnerable. With these assurances and Chairman Walden's comments that are now in the official record, I voted for the bill today."

***

Background:

Florida is a very efficient state when it comes to providing Medicaid services. We have a million more Medicaid enrollees than New York and yet half the funding. We are also among the fastest growing states in the nation. Many seniors depend on Medicaid-funded nursing home beds when their Medicare coverage runs out. Our high senior population is exploding as more baby boomers reach senior age. The formula expressed in the bill calculates a per capita cost multiplied by the number of eligible Medicaid recipients for the previous year. The normal increase in cost of services coupled with being one of the fastest growing states in the country, puts Florida particularly at risk for exceeding the costs established under the bill. This would trigger a claw-back provision that places a huge burden on the state.

More about recent healthcare bills passed by the House:

* Lowers administrative costs for small businesses who seek to provide health insurance for their employees.

* Allows small business owners to join association health plans and thus lower their and their employees' health care costs.

* Maintains protections for those with pre-existing conditions and prohibition against insurers turning away patients when they renew their plans simply because they may be sick. More information on pre-existing conditions policy is at: https://webster.house.gov/macarthur-amendment-mvf.

* Allows dependents up to age 26 to stay on their parent's plan.

* Eliminates the individual and employer mandate penalties and medical device tax

* Repeals Obamacare subsidies this year

* Reduces qualifying income threshold from 10 percent to 5.8% which is lower than the pre-Obamacare level.

* Doubles the amount of tax-free money individuals can contribute to their Health Savings Accounts (HSAs).

* Empowers states to convert their Medicaid program to a block grant and establish work-requirements.

* Subjects health insurance issuers to same laws which prohibit unfair trade practices, including laws that prohibit price fixing, collusion or market allocations to the detriment of consumers.

One thought on “Statement from FL Rep. Daniel Webster on passage of the American Health Care Act”

  1. Plain and simple… Webster has forgotten who he works for. He was hired by the people of his Florida district not the republican party. This bill will be detrimental to the senior population in his district. Its puts an age tax on the senior population and gives insurers the right to legally gouge the older population. Its to bad Mr. Webster didn’t have the guts, compassion and foresight to stand up for his district. He represents the fastest growing and largest senior community in the country. He had the opportunity to really make a difference and let the country know we care about our community and our aging population. But instead he went with the party line. Here in the Villages we are very disappointed. But we are also voters.

    Reply

Chinese Insurer Fights Misconduct Accusations

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese insurer that bought New York City's Waldorf Astoria Hotel is fighting an accusation by China's leading business magazine that it lied about its finances.

The report by Caixin follows a series of foreign acquisitions by Anbang Insurance Group that raised questions in the Chinese business press about how it was paying for its multibillion-dollar buying spree.

This year, Anbang discussed investing in a Fifth Avenue skyscraper owned by the family of Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump, but the talks ended with no deal.

Caixin reported last week that Anbang made itself look financially stronger by improperly using payments from policyholders to expand its capital base in 2014 while saying the money came from investors.

Anbang denied that and accused Caixin of publishing negative information about the company and its founder, Wu Xiaohui, after pressing it to buy advertising.

"Caixin Media, through a series of libelous reports, wrongly accused us of unlawful business operations, which misled public opinion," the company said in a statement. "These actions resulted in severe damages to the reputation of our company and Mr. Wu."

The report comes as China's insurance industry faces scrutiny following complaints of reckless speculation in stocks and real estate. The industry's top regulator is under investigation by the national anti-corruption agency.

The China Insurance Regulatory Commission did not respond to questions sent by fax about whether Anbang was suspected of wrongdoing.

Caixin, whose editor, Hu Shuli, is one of the country's most respected journalists, rejected Anbang's accusation.

"Caixin Media has always upheld the highest ethical standard on professional integrity and public trust," the magazine said in a statement. "It sets a strict firewall between its business and newsroom operations, preventing any possible erosion of its journalistic independence."

Anbang was founded in 2004 by Wu. Early investors included a state-owned automaker, an oil company and a mix of rural villagers and small business owners.

It grew to more than 30,000 employees serving 35 million clients and diversified into life insurance, banking, asset management, leasing and brokerage services.

Anbang, which is privately held, said earlier it raised 50 billion yuan ($8 billion) from investors in 2014 to pay for its buying spree, taking on dozens of new shareholders.

That increased its registered capital fivefold to 62 billion yuan ($9.5 billion), the biggest among Chinese insurers.

Caixin said at least 30 billion yuan ($4.3 billion) of that money really was payments from policyholders, which the magazine said was channeled back into the company through a complex ownership structure. That would violate regulations that an insurer cannot invest in itself.

Anbang said regulatory controls would make it impossible to hide such a flow of money.

