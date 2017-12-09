Southern California Wildfire Victims Could Tap Insurance for Evacuation Cost Reimbursement

SAN DIEGO, California , Dec. 8 -- The California Department of Insurance issued the following news release:

Thousands of residents from Los Angeles and Ventura counties ordered to evacuate due to wildfires may have homeowner or renter insurance coverage to help with evacuation and relocation costs, even if their homes are not damaged or destroyed, and in many cases no deductible is required.

Many homeowners are unaware that they may have insurance coverage under their homeowner and renter policies to help them with evacuation and recovery expenses under additional living expense coverage, or ALE, allowing consumers to focus their attention on recovery. ALE coverage typically includes food and housing costs, furniture rental, relocation and storage, and extra transportation expenses.

"It is imperative residents are aware of every resource available to them to recover from the emotional and financial burden caused by wildfires and to get their lives back on track," said Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones . "Insurance coverage is meant to protect consumers from the devastating financial effects of wildfires and other disasters. I encourage evacuees to contact their insurance agent or the Department of Insurance for assistance."

Here are some tips for consumers:

* Policy provisions, including deductibles, vary by company, residents should check with their insurer as soon as possible to confirm coverage, limits, and any other limitations and documentation requirements. Most renters' policies also typically include ALE coverage.

* Consumer should make sure any insurance agent or public adjuster offering their services has a valid license by checking online with the Department of Insurance .

* Public adjusters cannot solicit business for seven calendar days after the disaster.

* Don't forget copies of insurance policies, important papers and a photo or video inventory of your possessions. An inventory can be completed quickly and easily on your smart phone and safely stored in the Cloud.