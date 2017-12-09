Southern California Wildfire Victims Could Tap Insurance for Evacuation Cost Reimbursement

Thousands of residents from
Many homeowners are unaware that they may have insurance coverage under their homeowner and renter policies to help them with evacuation and recovery expenses under additional living expense coverage, or ALE, allowing consumers to focus their attention on recovery. ALE coverage typically includes food and housing costs, furniture rental, relocation and storage, and extra transportation expenses.
"It is imperative residents are aware of every resource available to them to recover from the emotional and financial burden caused by wildfires and to get their lives back on track," said Insurance Commissioner
Here are some tips for consumers:
* Policy provisions, including deductibles, vary by company, residents should check with their insurer as soon as possible to confirm coverage, limits, and any other limitations and documentation requirements. Most renters' policies also typically include ALE coverage.
* Consumer should make sure any insurance agent or public adjuster offering their services has a valid license by checking online with the
* Public adjusters cannot solicit business for seven calendar days after the disaster.
* Don't forget copies of insurance policies, important papers and a photo or video inventory of your possessions. An inventory can be completed quickly and easily on your smart phone and safely stored in the Cloud.
