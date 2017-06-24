Sen. Schumer: Trumpcare Bill Would Be A Disaster for New York Children, Seniors, Anti-Opioid Abuse Effort, Hospitals, Nursing Homes & More

Standing at
"This bill is designed to strip away healthcare benefits and protections from New Yorkers and Americans who need it most, in order to give a giant tax break to the folks who need it the least. Simply put: this bill will result in higher costs, less care, and millions of Americans will lose their health insurance. It's every bit as bad as the House bill; in some ways, it's even worse," said
"It is unfathomable that the
Schumer said the bill would hurt the more than 6.3 million New Yorkers enrolled in Medicaid--many in nursing homes and approximately 1.3 million in
Schumer added, "First, the
Medicaid
Schumer explained the importance of Medicaid, saying "Medicaid is not just a health insurance program for Americans struggling in poverty, though that is an important and necessary part of it. Medicaid is increasingly a middle-class program. Medicaid is how so many Americans are able to access opioid abuse treatment. Medicaid foots the bill for two-thirds of all Americans living in nursing homes. Medicaid allows for people with disabilities to be able to remain in their homes and receive home and community based services. Medicaid ensures that schools can provide services to students with disabilities. Medicaid provides the cushion, particularly in rural areas, so hospitals can survive and give top-notch healthcare to all of us.
Medicaid works to help middle class families get the health care they need. In
According to Schumer, in just 3 years, under the
Pre-Existing Conditions/Maternity Coverage
Schumer explained that the
Schumer said that the
Opioid/Substance Abuse
In 2015, more than 52,000 people in the
Currently, only about one in four people suffering from opioid abuse receives treatment, which implies that approximately 665,000 people with an opioid use disorder, including 343,000 low-income individuals, were treated in 2015. Such treatment comes at a cost: on average, Medicaid beneficiaries with opioid use disorders cost about
Opioid use also drives the spread of other expensive health conditions. Recent outbreaks of HIV and the rise in Hepatitis C can be traced to needle-sharing among users of injectable opioids. CDC researchers estimated that, in 2013 alone, the total economic cost of opioid overdose, abuse, and dependence was
Schumer said that the Republican plan to repeal Medicaid expansion and cap Medicaid will make the opioid crisis worse. Millions will be at risk of losing coverage for substance use disorder prevention, treatment, and recovery services. Medicaid is the single largest payer of substance use disorder services in the nation and pays for a quarter of all medication-assisted treatment (MAT) in the
Today, Schumer was joined by
"
Chairman of the Democratic Caucus
"For years,
"
"The
Congresswoman
"
"
"This bill is a disaster for New Yorkers and Bronxites. It represents a betrayal of seniors, working families, and those with pre-existing conditions. It fails the basic tests of humanity and morality and the
Congresswoman
One thought on “Sen. Schumer: Trumpcare Bill Would Be A Disaster for New York Children, Seniors, Anti-Opioid Abuse Effort, Hospitals, Nursing Homes & More”
Some people abuse the system and blame all their problems on everyone else people have to stand up for themselves if you decided to use drugs serves you right to suffer your judgments only hurt you and you want everyone else to give you support and your bad judgments as for Medicaid recipients people still abuse it when people get arrested and have a heroin problem they don’t need The care of a hospital setting they are putting the medical unit and detox Americans have you gotten too lazy if you feed a man a fish he eats for the day if you teach a man to fish you can eat for a lifetime people must get up on their feet and start acting like a human being and take care of yourself
Life Insurance