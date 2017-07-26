"The vote today to proceed on the health care bill is a step toward passing the most dangerous and destructive piece of legislation in the modern history of our country.
"If this bill ends up resembling the House bill, 22 million people will lose health insurance, Medicaid will be cut by nearly
"This bill is opposed by virtually every major health care organization in this country. It is opposed overwhelmingly by the American people. Now is the time for the American people to stand up, fight back and see that this bill goes nowhere."
One thought on “Sen. Sanders Issues Statement on Health Care Vote”
Single payer is the only answer!
