Sen. Sanders Issues Statement on Health Care Vote

WASHINGTON , July 25 -- The office of Sen. Bernie Sanders , I-Vt., issued the following statement after Senate Republicans voted to begin debate on a bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act:

"The vote today to proceed on the health care bill is a step toward passing the most dangerous and destructive piece of legislation in the modern history of our country.

"If this bill ends up resembling the House bill, 22 million people will lose health insurance, Medicaid will be cut by nearly $800 billion over the next decade, premiums for older Americans will increase and 2.5 million women will lose health care as a result of defunding Planned Parenthood . Make no mistake about it, thousands of Americans every year will die unnecessarily if this legislation is passed.

"This bill is opposed by virtually every major health care organization in this country. It is opposed overwhelmingly by the American people. Now is the time for the American people to stand up, fight back and see that this bill goes nowhere."