Sen. Portman Issues Statement on Obamacare Repeal Only Vote

U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) voted against today's Obamacare repeal only amendment, after supporting a plan to repeal and replace yesterday evening. He issued the following statement:

"I have said consistently that I support repealing and replacing Obamacare, and I voted to do so last night. I'm not giving up on doing both of those things. Because we now have 19 counties in Ohio without a single health insurer and 27 with just one, repealing this law without any replacement would leave tens of thousands of Ohioans stranded without health insurance and everyone with higher costs.

"We need to roll up our sleeves and come up with a better health care system. Just kicking the can down the road adds more uncertainty to the failed status quo, and according to all the experts I talk to, that means higher premiums, higher deductibles and more insurance companies leaving Ohio . We need a rescue plan for Ohio families who are suffering under the status quo, not one that makes the health care system worse for Ohio families.

"I will continue to fight for a better health care system that lowers the cost of coverage and provides access to quality care, while protecting the most vulnerable in our society. I will continue to work with my colleagues on positive solutions that make our health care system work better for all Ohioans."