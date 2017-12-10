Clicky
Newswires
Newswires RSS Get our newsletter
Order Prints
Newswires 1 comment

Sen. Paul Applauds Senate Passage of Tax Cuts & Jobs Act

WASHINGTON, Dec. 2 -- The office of Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, issued the following statement after voting for the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (H.R. 1):

"As we took on tax reform, I worked directly with President Donald Trump and spoke out in Congress to make sure we kept our promises to the American people, secured a tax cut for more families, and repealed the Obamacare individual mandate.

"While I still would have preferred larger cuts, this bill provides a foundation on which to continue building.

"Today marks a victory for giving the American people back more of their own money and reforming an archaic tax code."

  • Patsy Boerner

    #standwithrand

Advisor News

More Advisor News

Annuity News

More Annuity News

Health/Employee Benefits

More Health/Employee Benefits

Life Insurance

Sponsor
More Life Insurance