March 30--Days after the Republican-controlled House failed to enact a health care overhaul bill backed by President Donald Trump, Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., will unveil a new health care effort at a retreat with Republican donors on Thursday and Friday at The Breakers in Palm Beach.
The gathering was confirmed to The Palm Beach Post by a Republican source on Wednesday.
Trump and other Republicans have suggested that despite last week's implosion of the health care bill, Congress still has a chance to enact legislation that replaces President Barack Obama's signature Affordable Care Act.
"I know that we are all going to make a deal on health care," Trump said Tuesday night at a White House gathering for senators and their spouses. "That's such an easy one. I have no doubt that that's going to happen very quickly. We have all been promising it -- Democrat, Republican -- to the public."
Ryan told donors Monday that the House isn't giving up on health care, according to according to The Washington Post, which obtained a recording of the call.
"When we're in Florida, I will lay out the path forward on health care and all the rest of the agenda," Ryan said. "I will explain how it all still works, and how we're still moving forward on health care with other ideas and plans. So please make sure that if you can come, you come -- it will be good to look at what can feasibly get done and where things currently stand. But know this: We are not giving up."
5 thoughts on “Ryan To Announce New Health Care Effort”
Any type of Health Insurance Bill that is introduced must contain the ability for the Insurance Carriers to sell across State lines. The States will need to modify their respective rules and allow for this to happen. Without it there will be no improvement on the premiums or better benefit packages offered. We must have competition in order for this to work. If the new bills do not include this option then it is a complete and wasteful time.
please dont forget that agents commissions have been reduced dramatically on obsma care
Not fair at all as agents had more responsibilities in wirking with public
Rufus needs to learn to spell
Transparency is needed. The public needs to know the true costs, for everything medical. Hospital procedures, outpatient procedures, level 1 visits at a Primary Care doc and so on.
The vehicle of insurance is not broken – yet they continue to NOT address the drivers of care.
The only way to get medical costs under control is for people to be healthier. The plan needs to include incentives and HSP so people take responsibility for their own health and healthcare.
