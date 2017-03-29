Ryan To Announce New Health Care Effort

March 30--Days after the Republican-controlled House failed to enact a health care overhaul bill backed by President Donald Trump, Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., will unveil a new health care effort at a retreat with Republican donors on Thursday and Friday at The Breakers in Palm Beach.

The gathering was confirmed to The Palm Beach Post by a Republican source on Wednesday.

Trump and other Republicans have suggested that despite last week's implosion of the health care bill, Congress still has a chance to enact legislation that replaces President Barack Obama's signature Affordable Care Act.

"I know that we are all going to make a deal on health care," Trump said Tuesday night at a White House gathering for senators and their spouses. "That's such an easy one. I have no doubt that that's going to happen very quickly. We have all been promising it -- Democrat, Republican -- to the public."

Ryan told donors Monday that the House isn't giving up on health care, according to according to The Washington Post, which obtained a recording of the call.

"When we're in Florida, I will lay out the path forward on health care and all the rest of the agenda," Ryan said. "I will explain how it all still works, and how we're still moving forward on health care with other ideas and plans. So please make sure that if you can come, you come -- it will be good to look at what can feasibly get done and where things currently stand. But know this: We are not giving up."

