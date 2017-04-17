Protesters use Trump’s Easter visit to renew call for president to release tax records

While Trump was at a nearby golf club, protesters used Tuesday's deadline for filing federal taxes as a reminder that the president has yet to disclose more about how much he has paid in taxes through the years.
"Here is somebody that is proposing tax changes and we don't know if those changes will personally benefit him or his friends or his family," said
The crowd, estimated at nearly 700 people by
Protesters -- chanting "Dump Trump" and waving signs that asked, "What are you hiding?" -- marched about 3 miles along
About a dozen Trump supporters gathered at the corner of Flagler and Southern waving signs and flags in support of the president. Others drove along
"I haven't marched since
The
Trump has faced criticism since the campaign for failing to release his tax returns, as his predecessors had, which would show more about his financial history.
With ongoing federal investigations into Russian influence on the presidential election, protesters say there is an even greater need for the public to know more about Trump's tax history.
"It will show us what his (financial) history is, who he owes money to," said
Trump's taxes may have been the focus of Saturday's demonstration, but protesters also sounded off about everything from the president's push to build a border wal to his past derogatory comments about women.
"People feel they need a voice," said
Trump's motorcade bypassed
This is Trump's seventh trip to
The president arrived Thursday evening in
By Friday morning he was at his namesake golf course, where he stayed for about four hours. Trump returned to the private club just before
The amount of time Trump spends on golf courses during his taxpayer-funded travel is gaining more scrutiny from his critics.
Before this trip, Trump as president had already spent more than 63 hours at golf clubs, according to the
On Friday, the conservative government watchdog group
"He has a right to golf, but the ... concern is the cost of travel," Fitton said.
The
Trump and his supporters have said that presidential work is getting done during his trips to
Trump holds meetings and hosts other world leaders at Mar-a-Lago. He golfed with Japanese Prime Minister
"He puts himself full time into the (presidency)," said Trump supporter
The
Last year, Trump attended Easter services at The
Church representatives wouldn't confirm whether they have been told that Trump will be attending one of their Sunday services. But they are already preparing for an influx of media on Sunday and they are recommending that worshipers arrive early.
"For over 125 years, Bethesda has welcomed everyone who walks through our doors for worship: famous and unknown, rich and poor, liberal and conservative," the Rev.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
abreid@sunsentinel.com, 561-228-5504 or Twitter@abreidnews
___
(c)2017 Sun Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
Visit the Sun Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) at www.sun-sentinel.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
One thought on “Protesters use Trump’s Easter visit to renew call for president to release tax records”
How one can really serve this nation if he thinks no restrictions, laws, ethic rules apply to him? It’s a shame and unfortunately everything he accuses others applies exactly to him. He is abusing his powers big time! I just wish his supporters really see him as he is and understand that his trips are paid also by their taxes in the moment when they can lose health insurance and many other great programs – because there “aren’t money” for those so. Ended programs. He is rich, sucking wealth from this country, he can care less about you – forgotten man and women – no matter what color, status, situation. We who enable him to abuse his powers are guilty.
Global Healthy Living Foundation Announces Support for Health Insurance Company Subsidies
Good Students Save More on Auto Insurance – A Unique and Advantageous Discount!
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Justices Could Limit Recovery In Securities Fraud Cases
- Trump No Roadblock to ESG Investing Train
- Despite Changes, No Proof That Wells Fargo Has Fixed Its Problems
- Fiduciary Rule Comments Due By Monday Night
- Pennsylvania Investment Firm Investigated, Agrees To Pay $5K
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- DOL Fiduciary Rule Comment Period Closes
- Fidelity & Guaranty Ends Deal With Anbang
- American Equity Announces Death Of Founder And Chairman David J. Noble
- Jackson Floats Untethered At The Top Of The VA Sales Charts
- F&G Life Net Income Soars On Life And Annuity Sales
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- UnitedHealth Group Tops 1Q Estimates, Raises Guidance
- HHS Shrinks Open Enrollment Period For Health Coverage
- UnitedHealth Tops 1Q Expectations, Raises 2017 Forecast
- Genworth To Suspend Sales Of Privileged Choice Flex 2 In Hawaii
- New York Fines Zenefits $1.2M
Life Insurance