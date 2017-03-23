March 22, 2017

Pelosi Remarks at Affordable Care Act Seventh Anniversary Event

Washington, D.C. - Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi was joined by former Vice President Joseph R. Biden , Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer , California Governor Jerry Brown and House Democrats to mark seven years since President Barack Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law, leading to improved health and economic security for hard-working Americans. Below are Leader Pelosi's remarks.

Leader Pelosi's Opening Remarks:

"Good morning, everyone. A good morning it is indeed as we gather here on the steps of the Capitol to observe the 7th anniversary of the signing of the Affordable Care Act. We stand here beneath the great Statue of Freedom joined by Representatives of tens of millions of Americans for whom the Affordable Care Act liberated them from insurers' abuse, crushing health costs and the rest.

"We stand below the Statue of Freedom because this [is] about what our Founders wanted for us: life - a healthier life; liberty - the freedom to pursue our happiness. Improving the quality, lowering the costs, expanding access - those were the goals of the Affordable Care Act, which it has lived up to. Like every other bill we've ever passed, we have more we want to do about it. But today, we are celebrating the passage and the implementation and the good health of America, which has proceeded from it.

"Today, we [are] honored to be joined by an unsurpassed champion for working families in our country. We will shortly be joined by him - the Vice President of the United States , Joe Biden .

[Applause]

"I am particularly pleased that my Governor, from the great state of California - the great Governor Jerry Brown is with us today.

[Applause]

"We're joined by our colleagues, and we're joined by some very special guests: Greg Starnes , Jamika Whitehead , Dr. Manan Trivedi and Kim Goodloe and her son, Christopher. I'm very honored to be here with my grandsons, Paul and Thomas Vos .

[Applause]

"And now, it is my honor and privilege to present a champion who helped us pass the Affordable Care Act and has been a champion in its implementation, as well. The great Democratic Leader of the United States Senate , Chuck Schumer ."

Leader Pelosi Remarks Introducing Vice President Joe Biden

"Thank you so much Kim and Christopher, to Tamika and Greg our very special guests, our very important people, our VIPS. Their personal stories are more eloquent than whatever we could say about how important this all is. An earlier speaker said, 'all politics is local' but when it comes to health care, all politics is personal and that's what we're here about today.

"Seven years ago, the President of the United States Barack Obama signed the Affordable Care Act.

[Cheers and Applause]

"He signed the bill because he believed, as all of us gathered here do, and I think our crowd out here, let's welcome them! Thank you all for being here!

[Cheers]

"Vice President Biden's towering legacy of leadership is rooted in his connection to working people. Others had made reference to his description of the Affordable [Care Act] the day it was signed, so I won't go there, except I just did.

"But I want to say Joe Biden has not only done great things, he is doing great things and with his [Cancer] Moonshot he is leading the fight against cancer. Giving American people hope, giving American people hope. It is my privilege to present our beloved, esteemed, great former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden !

[Applause]

[Vice President Joe Biden Speaks ]