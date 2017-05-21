My 34-year-old son was both a high school honor roll student and a star athlete and, as such, he was awarded a generous college scholarship. During his collegiate athletic career, sports injuries were liberally treated with prescription narcotics such as oxycodone. Prescription pain killers on his college campus were rampant; he could obtain these medicines even after physicians stopped prescribing. My son became addicted to opioids and transitioned to heroin by age 25.
He suffered a traumatic head injury as a result of a prison assault and now has seizures. I have spent my retirement savings for multiple rehabs. He has been on methadone treatment since 2012, and this has saved his life. He is able to work a part-time job, but due to his seizures and criminal records, he cannot earn enough money to get off of
Currently, he has
The opioid epidemic in the
As a mother, you are wrestling on how to best help your son on his day-by-day recovery from the horrors of his addiction. You are correct;
Another option is to transition from methadone to other therapies. There are other medications, such as buprenorphine, that may be prescribed for opioid addiction.
Not every recovering addict is a candidate for buprenorphine therapy. If you son is, he will need a physician approved to prescribe buprenorphine for opioid addiction. Your son's addiction counselor, or physician, may be able to make an appropriate referral. You son may find a provider by visiting www.samhsa.gov.
Since your son is on
The EID program is designed for people ages 18-64 who are both disabled and working. This program allows a person to purchase
I hope that the above suggestions help you and your son in his recovery. For readers and their families struggling with addiction, the
One thought on “Options available for son battling opioid addiction; Covering; The Bases”
Hi Ms. Rubino – I’m a physician administrator, former assistant commissioner for addiction with NYC Health Dept, and for 45plusn years an avid advocate for addiction treatment- most specifically, treatment with methadone.
I had not known Medicare doesn’t cover methadone maintenance. Medicaid is up to individual states, but medicare I thought applied equally to evertyone. Is there really an exclusion for methadone treatment? Can you give me a reference? I would then add this to my list of windmills that I have been battling – seems perverse that with the much-applauded Americans with Diabi9lities Act the Federal govt’s own Medicare program refuses such coverage (tho9ugh not unprecedented, heaven knows-0 the Dept. of VA has hadf and continues to javer an explicit exclusion of all methadone and similar treatments (e.g, buprenorphine) for addiction.
Look forward to hearing from you- robert newman, md, mph, nyc.
