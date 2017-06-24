NCL Issues Statement on Senate GOP Release of Better Care Reconciliation Act

WASHINGTON , June 23 -- The National Consumers League issued the following statement by Sally Greenberg , executive director, on the Senate GOP's Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017:

"After weeks of unprecedented closed-door meetings and deal making, Senate Republicans released their version of a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. This cruel legislation shows a brazen disregard for the well-being of Americans, and prioritizes special interests and tax breaks for the rich over affordable healthcare for all. Provisions of this bill include the elimination of essential health benefits, the establishment of ineffective high risk pools to cover America's most vulnerable populations, and catastrophic cuts to Medicaid that surpass those included in the House bill. The bill directly contradicts President Trump's guarantee to leave Medicaid intact, and represents a broken promise to the American people to improve upon the House's legislation and ensure affordable coverage for every American.