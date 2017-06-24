Clicky
NCL Issues Statement on Senate GOP Release of Better Care Reconciliation Act

WASHINGTON, June 23 -- The National Consumers League issued the following statement by Sally Greenberg, executive director, on the Senate GOP's Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017:

"After weeks of unprecedented closed-door meetings and deal making, Senate Republicans released their version of a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. This cruel legislation shows a brazen disregard for the well-being of Americans, and prioritizes special interests and tax breaks for the rich over affordable healthcare for all. Provisions of this bill include the elimination of essential health benefits, the establishment of ineffective high risk pools to cover America's most vulnerable populations, and catastrophic cuts to Medicaid that surpass those included in the House bill. The bill directly contradicts President Trump's guarantee to leave Medicaid intact, and represents a broken promise to the American people to improve upon the House's legislation and ensure affordable coverage for every American.

"The National Consumers League urges patients and consumers to engage their Senators and ask them to vote "no" on this bill that will take healthcare away from millions of Americans. We will continue to work with our colleagues in the health and advocacy arenas to vehemently oppose this unscrupulous bill."

  1. Following weeks of intrigue, the new GOP affordable health care reform package is unveiled and poised to be stuck up the asses of the Middle Class. The Rich will be the benefactors of tax cuts and the middle class will pay and pay and pay, the GOP whose mantra is “less government interfearence in our daily lives ” continues to carve out a few exceptions. Funding for Planed Parenthood will be greatly curtailed. Seems abortion is not between a woman and her doctor but, instead, between the esteemed , the great and powerful, the opniponent GOP. Aren’t we fortunate as a Nation to have such an esteemed cadre of legislators to make those heartrendering/life threatening decisions for us?
    America, WAKE UP? Today’s GOP is not the GOP of Eisenhower or Reagan. It is a Rogues gallary led by a slick charlatain who’s concept for running the Country is to arise early, and fire off some poorly written tweets blaming a prior administratio(s) for his stupidity, lack of understanding and inability to perform the duties his office requires. Or, call an adulation staff meeting where, one by one, each member presents a “why do I love thee speach so POTUS can basket in glory of their statements……..what BS! Trump is a train wreck about to happen and we’re all seated in car #4……God help us!

