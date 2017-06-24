"After weeks of unprecedented closed-door meetings and deal making,
"
One thought on “NCL Issues Statement on Senate GOP Release of Better Care Reconciliation Act”
Following weeks of intrigue, the new GOP affordable health care reform package is unveiled and poised to be stuck up the asses of the Middle Class. The Rich will be the benefactors of tax cuts and the middle class will pay and pay and pay, the GOP whose mantra is “less government interfearence in our daily lives ” continues to carve out a few exceptions. Funding for Planed Parenthood will be greatly curtailed. Seems abortion is not between a woman and her doctor but, instead, between the esteemed , the great and powerful, the opniponent GOP. Aren’t we fortunate as a Nation to have such an esteemed cadre of legislators to make those heartrendering/life threatening decisions for us?
America, WAKE UP? Today’s GOP is not the GOP of Eisenhower or Reagan. It is a Rogues gallary led by a slick charlatain who’s concept for running the Country is to arise early, and fire off some poorly written tweets blaming a prior administratio(s) for his stupidity, lack of understanding and inability to perform the duties his office requires. Or, call an adulation staff meeting where, one by one, each member presents a “why do I love thee speach so POTUS can basket in glory of their statements……..what BS! Trump is a train wreck about to happen and we’re all seated in car #4……God help us!
