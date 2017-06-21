Murkowski said she still doesn't know what might be in the bill in development under Senate Majority Leader
[
After speaking at an Arctic conference in
But "I don't know whether we're actually going to see bill text, or whether it's going to be general comments, which won't be helpful for us," Murkowski said.
Murkowski said she needs to "run the numbers" on any proposed legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act and its tax, funding and Medicaid provisions.
"I need to be able to know exactly what the impact of any proposal will do on our various populations" in
In the meantime, the senator said, she's been trying to get modeled information from the
But with potentially less than a week between the bill reveal and a vote, Murkowski said she's unsure if it's possible to get the data.
"I'm not sure that we've even got the models built in
Despite her concerns, Murkowski could not say whether the timing of the bill would prevent her vote in favor of legislation, since she had no idea what will be in it.
___
(c)2017 the Alaska Dispatch News (Anchorage, Alaska)
Visit the Alaska Dispatch News (Anchorage, Alaska) at www.adn.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
One thought on “Murkowski on Republican health care bill: I need time to ‘run the numbers’”
I met your folks on a cruise ship and had lunch with them. I think they’re lucky to have such a talented daughter. I hope you’ll get a chance to read the details because of how important this bill will be to all of us.
AP Top Business News at 6:04 p.m. EDT
North American Headlines at 6:05 p.m. EDT
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Advisors Should Pay Cautious Heed to Emerging Markets
- Insurers Report Minor Issues From DOL Rule
- Top Advisor Earns Money The Old-Fashioned Way, With Paper Charts
- Cybersecurity ETFs Booming After New Global Data Attacks
- Financial Trade Groups Race to Tap Lucrative Asian Markets
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- Insurers Report Minor Issues From DOL Rule
- IMOs Have Tricky Path To Sales Under DOL Rules
- Rise in Shorter-Term Surrender FIAs Means Commission Declines
- Survey: A Tough Year for Insurance and Annuities
- Surrender Charges’ Great Disappearing Act
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- Six Insurers To Sell ACA Coverage In Florida In 2018
- Counties At Risk of Having No Insurer On Marketplace In 2018
- Molina Healthcare To Enter Mississippi Medicaid Managed Care Market
- Reinventing The Group Insurance Broker In The Digital Economy
- Oscar Health Returning To New Jersey Exchange In 2018
Life Insurance