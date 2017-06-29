Methadone is getting an image rehab as opioid crisis deepens

But it also is controversial -- substituting one drug for another, perhaps for life -- and cumbersome, typically requiring daily visits to a clinic. And methadone maintenance, which historically has been publicly funded, long has been stigmatized as serving the most hard-core addicts and the poor. Communities often fight to keep new clinics from opening.
No one has any idea how many middle-class policy-holders -- who are more drawn by newer (and much more costly) drugs for opioid addiction that don't require daily clinic visits -- will take advantage of methadone coverage. The larger impact, several people who work in the field said, may be to help lift the reputational cloud from methadone maintenance.
"From a business perspective it's logical to do it, and from a social standpoint, it's imperative that we treat people," he said.
Developed to relieve pain
Methadone was developed in the 1930s to relieve severe pain, and is still used that way. Scientists discovered three decades later that it had the effect of blocking addicts' normal reactions to heroin, allowing them to live normal lives as long as they continued taking their daily dose. But crime, not treatment, was the driving force behind its acceptance.
Law and order played a big role in the 1968 election of
"The president said to do it as quickly as possible," said
Jaffe, who was born in
"The whole system had separate financing because insurance is for 'medical' stuff. And addiction was separate. And within addiction, methadone, oh my God, it couldn't be more separated," said
Meanwhile, lawmakers in 16 states, mainly in the South, have directed their Medicaid programs not to cover methadone maintenance at all;
McLellan began his career as a psychologist at the
Rigid rules
It is possible to overdose on methadone, so the federal government early on imposed rigid rules that also prevent diversion. Perhaps the most despised is that patients can get only a single dose a day at their clinic until they meet certain measures of stability and trust, which typically takes months. With clients hanging around outside, many clinics appeared seedy, and the stigma grew. Cuts in federal funding forced clinics to grow larger -- and more conspicuous -- in order to survive.
When the
A third medication, sold mostly as a monthly injection approved in 2010, also can be given in doctors' offices. It is still on patent and heavily advertised; posters popped up on
Suboxone and, to a lesser extent, Vivitrol are fast gaining in popularity. The rigid rules of methadone maintenance, however, may be partly responsible for its effectiveness: Daily visits to pick up medication make it more likely that people in recovery will also get the counseling that helps retrain their brains not to respond to cues that can lead back to drug use and, potentially, a fatal overdose.
For that reason, many comprehensive treatment centers impose their own rules for suboxone. At
Studies have generally shown that relapse is less likely when treatment includes medication but each one has unique properties. "There is not a one size fits all," said Murray. More than 90 percent of NHS clients are covered by Medicaid, but the organization accepts commercial insurance. People choosing suboxone are more likely to be employed, she said.
Many commercial insurance plans did not cover any type of medication-assisted treatment until several years ago, and just a handful have begun covering methadone in the last couple of years, said
Aetna, for example, covers methadone treatment but bills it like any outpatient visit. A typical
"All health insurers are considering this," said
Per person, methadone maintenance is surprisingly inexpensive, although it is still chronically underfunded.
Commercial insurance coverage of methadone could help lift the stigma and perhaps encourage more people to seek help, said
"There often are many unspoken assumptions about methadone being a treatment for 'those people' or certain sorts of people," said Neimark. "I think this really can help change the public perception."
Yet there is a growing gap in who gets what kind of medication-assisted treatment, with buprenorphine more typically prescribed to whites and methadone more to black and Hispanic patients, research has found.
"Methadone is in need of rehabilitation," said
Low cost is the only reason for an image rehab, outside of that reasoning for pushing the use of Methadone would be false and misleading. To back up my statement, someone does not have to look very far to see that they’re are few, if any success stories of individuals no longer taking Methadone. It’s not designed, “like many pharmaceuticals ” for an individual to tapper down and walk off of. Methadone does significant damage to an individuals bone density following the first year of being off the drug, causing unusually painful joints and muscles resulting in chronic fatigue. It’s legal heroine, nothing more and if anything, it’s a a stronger, more pure form of heroine.
