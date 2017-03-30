By a "Our findings suggest that Increased Buprenorphine Prescribing in States with Medicaid Expansion The researchers analyzed trends in Twenty-six states (and the After adjustment for other factors, In addition to For each ten percent increase in the number of physicians approved to treat up to 100 patients in a given year, there was a 45 percent increase in buprenorphine prescriptions and a 31 percent increase in buprenorphine spending associated with the increase in the number of approved physicians. In areas with fewer approved prescribers, Buprenorphine--the most commonly prescribed medication for opioid use disorder--is an important part of strategies to combat the ongoing opioid epidemic in The new study provides evidence of a substantial increase in buprenorphine prescribing in states that expanded Keywords for this news article include: Health Policy, Our reports deliver fact-based news of research and discoveries from around the world. Copyright 2017, NewsRx LLC
For each ten percent increase in the number of physicians approved to treat up to 100 patients in a given year, there was a 45 percent increase in buprenorphine prescriptions and a 31 percent increase in buprenorphine spending associated with the increase in the number of approved physicians. In areas with fewer approved prescribers,
Buprenorphine--the most commonly prescribed medication for opioid use disorder--is an important part of strategies to combat the ongoing opioid epidemic in
The new study provides evidence of a substantial increase in buprenorphine prescribing in states that expanded
One thought on “Medicaid expansion linked to increased prescribing of buprenorphine for opioid use disorder treatment”
This is the first step to solving at least 50% of the opioid epidemic in the country. Medically assisted treatment using suboxone is the best way to deal with the addict. But more to do.
I have been involved in this for 40 years but politics and law enforcement have blocked the solution until recently.
