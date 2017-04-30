What won't they think of next?
The Hill, which covers politics and government in the nation's capital, reported last week that "a new amendment to the
Well, ain't that nice?
What's good for the goose, apparently isn't good for the gander.
The story said that changes to the bill would allow states to apply for waivers for certain ObamaCare provisions, such as a ban on insurers charging premiums based on a customer's health and the requirement that insurers' basic health plans cover certain services, like prescription drugs and mental health.
But the amendment submitted by
In other words, we hate ObamaCare when it gets us votes.
But not when we're buying insurance.
Naturally,
A
"
She blamed the language on the
But, The Hill said,
The story said that a
Here's my thought: Members of
A bunch are millionaires now -- and several of them got that way in
So let them serve -- paid minimum wage and no benefits.
Maybe then, they'll be more concerned about the rest of us.
___
(c)2017 the Messenger-Inquirer (Owensboro, Ky.)
Visit the Messenger-Inquirer (Owensboro, Ky.) at www.messenger-inquirer.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
One thought on “House GOP wants Obamacare — for themselves”
THEY HAVE GOT TO KIDDING!!!😡😡😡
This just goes to show you that OBAMACARE isn’t that bad!!!
Did the Republicans REALLY think that purposal would be OKAY??? This has got to be the butt of a joke!!!!
Donald Trump really needs to voluntarily “IMPEACH” himself and save the taxpayers money! He needs to stop trying to PIMP this Country with that 15% cut B——t!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
