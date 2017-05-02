In an interview with Face the Nation that aired Sunday,
Fact Sheet: Creation of High-Risk Pools Would Imperil the Most Vulnerable Consumers
But even if adopted by states, high-risk pools are not a substitute for preexisting conditions protections and, in fact, could leave millions of consumers uninsured. High-risk pools have a long track-record of failure and have historically resulted in very high premiums and onerous terms for the coverage that don't provide the care consumers need. As estimates show that more than a quarter of all non-elderly consumers have pre-existing conditions that could cause difficulties in obtaining coverage, this option could have serious consequences for millions of Americans.
Fact Sheet: Essential Health Benefits Protect Consumers from
Moreover, eliminating EHBs would allow insurance companies to reinstate annual and lifetime limits on plans. Currently, plans cannot limit care that is part of the EHBs on an annual or lifetime basis. Such limits would be devastating for consumers with serious illnesses, like cancer.
"The American Health Care Act is fundamentally flawed and no amendment can make it palatable for consumers. This proposal clearly allows states to do away with protections for preexisting conditions and essential health benefits, letting insurers charge our most vulnerable populations more,and also offering consumers plans that are basically junk and don't provide meaningful coverage. Any other description is simply inaccurate," said
One thought on “Fact Check: AHCA Eliminates Guaranteed Coverage for Preexisting Conditions”
The only way to control costs is to rate plans on risk. A single unmarried male should not be forced to pay for maternity coverage. If every bad driver was guaranteed the same rate as every good driver, would that be “fair”? Let’s please stop demonizing the insurers.
