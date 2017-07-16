So he is walking to
That would be catastrophic for families like Brigman's.
Here are what some of those families are saying on Facebook:
"This is Nadia aka Nadicakes. ... She has Cerebral Palsy, Hydrocephalus, failure to thrive, and other issues. Thank you Pastor
"Thank you so much for being a voice for our children!! My daughter was born with 2 heart defects and Down syndrome. She has had 13 surgeries by the time she was 18 months old! She is now 4 years old and doesn't walk and is non verbal. ... I don't know what we would do if we lost Medicaid as my daughter has a feeding tube and no daycare will have her with it. She also has physical, occupational and speech therapies. ... My husband and I both have to work. Thank you sir for your time and dedication for this worthy fight!!! ... With lots of love and appreciation! Crystal and
This is not about politics. This is about our humanity and values. Have we become a society that will cast away children and their families who were born with serious health issues? Surely we still have the decency to hear the stories of these families and be moved by them. Our elected congressional leaders need to see their way clear to ensure Medicaid benefits will be protected for all who need them.
Safe travels,
___
(c)2017 Henderson Daily Dispatch, N.C.
Visit Henderson Daily Dispatch, N.C. at www.hendersondispatch.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
One thought on “EDITORIAL: Standing up for those who need Medicaid”
More than 60% of the annual medical costs, amounting to billions of dollars every year, of smoking diseases and secondhand smoke, including pediatric exposure*, is paid for by government programs like Medicaid **. Medicaid is healthcare welfare and smokers on Medicaid must do their part to be healthier, plus stop making children around them ill, by quitting.
In addition, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson must immediately implement the HUD public housing smoking ban and strictly enforce it.
There is no constitutional right to smoke because the U.S. Constitution does not give special protection to smokers. The Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution does not include smokers as a protected class. Smoking is not a specially protected liberty right under the U.S. Constitution Due Process Clause and smoking is not included in the right to privacy.
*World Health Organization, Tobacco Fact sheet Updated May 2017
**Am J Prev Med. 2015 Mar;48(3):326-33.
Annual healthcare spending attributable to cigarette smoking: an update.
Xu X, et al.
AP Top News at 6:59 a.m. EDT
Make health care bill bipartisan
Advisor News
Annuity News
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- As Cost Of Health Care Skyrockets, So Does Pay Of Health Care CEOs
- Study: Health Insurance Costs Threaten Farm Viability
- Maryland Moves To Start Shutting Down Evergreen Health
- ‘Reinsurance’ Waiver Could Result In A Fee On Health Policies
- CBO: ‘Skinny Repeal’ Will Increase Uninsured By 16M
Life Insurance