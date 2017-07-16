EDITORIAL: Standing up for those who need Medicaid

July 16 --The Rev. James Brigman is a man on a mission to highlight the vital need Medicaid meets for families like his. The Rockingham minister's daughter, born four months early, is quadriplegic, and uses a feeding tube. She has myriad related health issues and needs 24-hour care.

So he is walking to Washington, D.C. , to draw attention to the issue and meet with members of Congress on the issue. The concern for his family and others is that the Senate overhaul of Obamacare poses a threat to benefits their children will receive over the course of their lifetime. One provision in a Senate draft would have imposed a lifetime cap on benefits. There also is a projected 35 percent reduction over the next 20 years in federal funding for Medicaid.

That would be catastrophic for families like Brigman's.

Here are what some of those families are saying on Facebook:

"This is Nadia aka Nadicakes. ... She has Cerebral Palsy, Hydrocephalus, failure to thrive, and other issues. Thank you Pastor James Brigman for standing, walking, and speaking up for Nadia," Chelsea Covington posted.

"Thank you so much for being a voice for our children!! My daughter was born with 2 heart defects and Down syndrome. She has had 13 surgeries by the time she was 18 months old! She is now 4 years old and doesn't walk and is non verbal. ... I don't know what we would do if we lost Medicaid as my daughter has a feeding tube and no daycare will have her with it. She also has physical, occupational and speech therapies. ... My husband and I both have to work. Thank you sir for your time and dedication for this worthy fight!!! ... With lots of love and appreciation! Crystal and Daniel Absher wrote from Salisbury .

This is not about politics. This is about our humanity and values. Have we become a society that will cast away children and their families who were born with serious health issues? Surely we still have the decency to hear the stories of these families and be moved by them. Our elected congressional leaders need to see their way clear to ensure Medicaid benefits will be protected for all who need them.

Safe travels, Pastor Brigman .

