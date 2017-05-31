EDITORIAL: Health care scare tactics: Disingenuous Democrats

May 31 --While congressional Democrats rail against GOP efforts to repeal and replace ObamaCare, screeching that an estimated 23 million fewer people would have health insurance under the Republicans' House-passed proposal, the self-imploding Affordable Care Act took two significant hits recently.

First, a Department of Health and Human Services report shows average insurance premiums in the individual markets have doubled since 2014. And, no, rates aren't going up because of GOP repeal efforts, as some disingenuous Dems suggest. This upward climb began when ObamaCare bowed -- and before any GOP repeal effort appeared even possible.

Then came word last week that Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas will dump ObamaCare next year. That means at least 25 counties in that state will have no ObamaCare plans unless another insurer steps in, according to Investor's Business Daily . And this, after news that Aetna and Humana are dropping some or all of their ObamaCare markets. So much for ObamaCare's all-inclusive coverage.

As for the projected 23 million people who would "lose" insurance by 2026 under the GOP plan -- wouldn't that number include people who voluntarily drop their coverage? The Republican plan repeals the individual mandate that forces folks to buy health insurance or pay a penalty.

Of course, Democrats could make a more convincing argument against the GOP proposal by putting up their own alternative to save ObamaCare. Trouble is, they have none.

