CUNA Mutual Group Names Laurie Winger Chief Financial Officer

CUNA Mutual Group Executive Vice President Laurie Winger has assumed the role of chief financial officer in combination with her existing duties as the company's chief product officer. Her new responsibilities coincide with the year-end retirement of former CFO Thomas J. Merfeld.

As chief finance and product officer, Winger now leads the financial management of the organization. She will continue to oversee the company's domestic product portfolio, along with the CUNA Caribbean business.

Winger ascended the organization after joining CUNA Mutual Group in 1990 as a corporate accountant. She has held leadership roles in numerous areas, including planning and budgeting, sales finance, product management, strategy and market insight, and business finance.

"I'd like to thank Tom Merfeld for his 26 years of commendable finance and investment leadership," said Robert N. Trunzo, president and CEO of CUNA Mutual Group. "Tom was a selfless leader and an outstanding role model. His commitment to our company and our customers were instrumental in our success during his tenure."

Trunzo added, "With Tom's retirement, I'm excited to announce Laurie Winger as our new chief finance and product officer. Combining our product and finance functions aligns our organization's financial planning, forecasting and strategic product development as we focus on evolving our product portfolio to meet the changing needs of our customers. With nearly 30 years at CUNA Mutual Group in cross-functional roles with increasing accountabilities, I am confident Laurie is the right person for this important leadership position in our company."

Winger earned a bachelor's degree in administration and accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1990. She received designations of Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in 1993 and Fellow, Life Management Institute (FLMI) in 1995.

Winger also serves on the Board of Directors for MEMBERS Development Company and CUNA Caribbean Insurance.

"I am honored for the opportunity to serve as our chief finance and product officer," said Winger. "At CUNA Mutual Group, financial performance is directly linked to designing, developing and delivering products and solutions that help people achieve a brighter financial future. I'm excited to lead our company in strengthening those ties for years to come."

* * *

About CUNA Mutual Group

CUNA Mutual group is a financially strong insurance and financial services company enabling people to make financial decisions that work for them. The company was built on the principle of "people helping people" and the belief that a brighter financial future should be accessible to everyone. For more information, visit www.cunamutual.com(opens in a new window).

CUNA Mutual Group is the marketing name for CUNA Mutual Holding Company, a mutual insurance holding company, its subsidiaries and affiliates. Corporate headquarters are located at 5910 Mineral Point Road, Madison, WI 53705.