BRIEF: Constituents of Rep. Ed Royce march for a vote against American Health Care Act

May 03 --A small number of constituents who live in Rep. Ed Royce's district marched to his Brea office Wednesday afternoon asking that he oppose legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Royce is undecided at a time when fellow Republicans are seeking to bring legislation to a vote that would make health insurance optional and allow states to opt out of banning insurers from charging more to people with pre-existing conditions.

James Lee , 40, of Rowland Heights was among the half-dozen who carried signs to Royce's office. Lee receives subsidized insurance through Covered California, the state's exchange.

"My concern is that it will be less coverage, and higher premiums and higher deductibles," Lee said of the Republican proposal known as the American Health Care Act.

Royce said in an email from Washington , "I remain concerned about the rising cost of healthcare for Southern Californians and am listening to the feedback I've received from my constituents on this bill."

