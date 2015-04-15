Forgive and forget

IT'S SOMETHING APPROXIMATELY 93 PERCENT of American households take for granted - access to retail financial services such as checking and savings accounts as well as borrowing from their local bank.
For the 7.7 percent of households listed in a 2014 survey conducted by the
And when those households do try to open a bank account, negative financial history reports from ChexSystems, a consumer reporting agency, often raise a red flag with financial institutions, forcing the households to remain among the ranks of the unbanked. While the banks use such reports to weed out customers who may pose a financial risk, a red flag raised by a consumer reporting agency can often take years to go away, forcing the potential customer away from mainstream financial institutions.
The use of consumer reports to evaluate account applications has come under scrutiny from state regulators and consumer advocates, but in the past year, three major banks - Capital One, CitiBank and most recently, Santander - reached agreements with the office of
The attorney general's
Although Santander will continue screening customers for past fraud, Schneiderman's office said the bank will largely eliminate its so-called account-abuse screening so that applicants are not rejected for isolated or minor banking errors, such as paid debts or a small overcharge. The changes to Santander's policies are expected to take effect
"No one should be denied a bank account because of a bounced check from years ago," Schneiderman said in a press release announcing Santander's agreement. "Denials like these force low-income Americans - and New Yorkers in particular - to resort to high-cost alternatives to banks, simply because of a small financial misstep in the past." While Schneiderman's agreements with the three large banks help consumers, the situation could create a difficult predicament for the banks, which have to tread a fine line between knowing their customers and being consumer friendly.
"Banks are being told to practice 'KYC' - know your customer - but they're also being told to relax," said
Chersi told the
"It's an interesting predicament," Chersi said. "Consumer protection is a big topic, and this is all in the spirit of consumer protection and protecting people from being taken advantage or by alternative financial services.
Capital One, CitiBank and Santander have a combined 613 branches in the state of
"Some people have had positive experiences of having an overdraft charge, paying off and having the report removed," Sherry said.
Often, however, less sophisticated consumers can get hit with fees and charges that end up on a ChexSystems report.
"In most cases, we encourage people to maintain a relationship with a bank," Sherry said. "Some accounts, though, can be expensive - they have 'gotchas,' fees where if a customer overdraws more than once, they get charged a fee on each one. People who don't know about these fees are set up for failure."
