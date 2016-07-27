Rise In Court Guardianships Raising Abuse Concerns

Dave Demming says the rise in the number of court-appointed guardianships among elderly clients is a troubling trend that he has seen in his 37-year career as a financial advisor.
“We have to submit documentation that supports the funding request then wait for the guardian’s decision to approve disbursement of funds from the estate,” said Demming, who manages some $350 million in assets near Cleveland. “Any time a funding request is submitted, legal fees are assessed, which eventually drains my client's estate.”
Demming’s issue involves the resource-draining bureaucracy surrounding clients, but it is a small piece of a larger problem of abuse that led to the formation of the Americans Against Abusive Probate Guardianships (AAAPG) in 2013.
Sam Sugar launched the South Florida-based advocacy agency due to the growing numbers of family members complaining about professional guardians and probate courts having undue control over their disabled and elderly loved ones.
"Professional guardianship is a cottage industry emerging nationwide that is becoming more organized and powerful as lawyers and probate judges realize what a gold mine it is to take over the lives and assets of elderly Americans to the detriment of their heirs," Sugar said.
Once a court-appointed guardianship is established, the elderly person's finances are under the complete control of the appointed-guardian who may or may not be a loving family member.
Court-appointed guardianship over the elderly is on the rise.
Some 37 percent of judges, court managers and clerks who esponded to a Center for Elders and the Courts survey revealed that guardianship filings have increased over the last three years and 43 percent noted an increase in caseloads.
In response to growing concerns expressed by family members, Nevada Attorney General’s Office created a joint guardianship and elder exploitation task force and is now dedicating an employee to investigate the cases in which legal guardians allegedly swindled the disabled and elderly wards of the state.
One way to avoid the bureaucracy of the government in the form of the courts is for parents and spouses to spell out their wishes in a trust, power of attorney or will but even this foresight is not foolproof.
“This level of planning can be very useful in preventing or delaying guardianships, however, this will not work if the person or relative you have designated to serve as power of attorney or trustee end up abusing their authority,” said Don Ford, an attorney who was appointed by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Texas to sit on the Judicial Branch Certification Commission, which sets policy and adjudicates complaints against guardians.
Among families where the patriarch or matriarch was born prior to 1946 there can be a substantial retirement nest egg at stake. In fact, boomers and Gen X-ers are expected to receive some $41 trillion from their World War II generation parents as they pass away.
“Guardianship attorneys appointed by courts are stealing billions from vulnerable elders sometimes on their own and other times working with unscrupulous family members,” said Jack Halpern, CEO of My Elder Advocate, a national franchise that works with families to solve elder care-related issues. “This has happened to a number of my clients.”
State courts have appointed guardians to oversee the finances, health care and other needs of older adults who are unable to handle their own affairs but several reports note a rising number of allegations of financial exploitation, physical abuse and medical neglect by guardians.
“It's just another indication of how this racket has infiltrated and corrupted our most sacred judicial process and turned it into a cash cow for the stakeholders in this predatory legal system, which threatens every single older adult in America,” Sugar said.
According to a survey in 2014 by the federal agency Administrative Conference of the United States, 60 percent of court personnel said they did not review credit or financial reports on prospective guardians.
“In the instances where the judge and court-appointed guardian are conspiring financially, the care of my client does not tend to end well,” Demming said.
An earlier federal study by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) identified hundreds of allegations of physical abuse, neglect and financial exploitation by guardians in 45 states and the District of Columbia between 1990 and 2010.
In 20 cases, the GAO found that guardians stole or improperly obtained $5.4 million in assets from 158 incapacitated victims.
Ford, the Texas attorney who adjudicates complaints against guardians, said families can avoid guardianship issues with proper planning.
“The best way to prevent a guardianship,” Ford said, “is to have the family of the incapacitated person enter into some sort of agreement as to how things will be handled.”
7 thoughts on “Rise In Court Guardianships Raising Abuse Concerns”
Good article
The article misses the main culprits of Elder Abuse and Probate Exploitation, namely the Judges and Attorneys at Law that control the guardian and work with the guardian to rob the wards and loot their estates. The Guardians merely facilitate the work of the courts and attorneys who are the ones who imprison families in their macabre scheme of grave robbing, even while the ward is still alive. The article misses the horrors of these situations and how these people are removed from their families, isolated and medicated to death while loved ones watch helpless and if they try and help face the full backlash and retaliation from the court jesters and clowns. In almost every case I have reviewed and there are hundreds, the family members trying to help are shut down by the courts, if they object they become targets and the legal fees are billed ad-nauseam to deplete any worth of the family leaving them defending themselves and their loved ones pro se as once the fix is in on the perp, no lawyer will touch the case to interfere or expose the court and attorneys for fear of losing their law licenses or never getting a case heard for their clients fairly. The PD and Sheriff, the DA and AG are all in the game and I am certain that much of the payola of this scheme goes through offshore Panama style accounts to split the booty without having to report the income on their tax returns, as judges cannot show millions of income on their state salaries but believe me they are not doing this for free. Until we start to ARREST the lawyers and judges involved none of the changes will stop the greed soaked pigs from their sh*t baths. We need to try them, fry them and then RICO and RECOVER all the stolen loot from all these families and the families need to sue the states for the billions stolen from them and make it painfully clear that there will be costs for the crimes. For those found guilty after fair and impartial trials for this elder cleansing eugenics scheme (the death penalty in several states for these crimes) as always, FRYING PANS FREE
You are correct. I was told early on that I was fighting the bar association when trying to help my mother. Then someone told me to pay attention to the individual who was approving everything. The judge. They then went on to inform me that after the judge leaves the bench they get a plush job at a large law firm. The judge never even cared about the sale of my mother’s home and where the proceeds went. They never showed up on the inventory. Later after my mother’s death I found out that the guardian took out 3 large sums in the form of cashier checks. I’m sure the Feds would find the money in Panama accounts.
Eliot , you are right on point . Excellent reply .
My father is currently a victim in his death bed in hospice as the care manager conspires with her attorney and the judge to remove us as guardians because we did not know if the deadline or consequences for not filing a required annual accounting. The attorney’s are responsible for informing a guardian but they keep quiet in cooperation with the case manager to ensnare you at the end.Its disgusting They steal right in your face and if you try to fight them it will cost twice as much like judicial black mail.
Barbara Reiser in Miami Florida .
She took my father to a psychiatrist and put him on Lorezepam saying he was not sleeping well. I asked her I would observe his skeroibf pattern for one week but she went over my authority and I’m a guardian and had him drugged. My health aide said he slept fine with only chamomile tea. This case manager also owns a health agency but indirectly and I later realized she was trying to hide the fact my father had bed sores so she dopes him up so he would not talk.
Her aides gradually feed him less to deteriorate him slowly then blame it on the s alzeimers disease.
Sounds like a plan ……very clear thinking . Murderers and thieves they are …,
Good article but the core issue is negligent or corrupt family/probate court judges. The issue Dr. Sugar, myself and many others are fighting to expose is how often estate and advanced directive documents are ignored and a professional guardian is inserted to the exclusion of designated family…and then the court provides no oversight!
