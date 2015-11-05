Chris Huntley lived in paradise, but he was not leading a dream life.
Out in the frontier
Where is everybody?
Content from the niches
Why long tails matter
With a little link from your friends
“I’m not in that marketspace”
I’m online, now where are those leads?
Lousy leads?
Steven A. Morelli is editor-in-chief for InsuranceNewsNet. He has more than 25 years of experience as a reporter and editor for newspapers, magazines and insurance periodicals. He was also vice president of communications for an insurance agents’ association. Steve can be reached at smorelli@insurancenewsnet.com
© Entire contents copyright 2015 by InsuranceNewsNet.com Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this article may be reprinted without the expressed written consent from InsuranceNewsNet.com.
3 thoughts on “How Agents Are Making It Big On The Internet”
Great article . We have been selling insurance by phone for 20 years too. The hard part is figuring out the marketing part of the equation. Helpful information on the long tail too,. Seo takes a great deal of time to do correctly so. Thanks for the tips.
Hey Eric. I am an agent in Texas. I am impressed that you have been marketing over the phone for the past 20 years. I would like to be able to speak with you. I am just beginning to transition to selling over the phone but am looking for an IMO for that.
Hi, I am an agent in Texas and just ran across your ad today. I been searching for something like this to generate more leads. This is exactly what I been looking for to revolutionize my business. Do you have any additional material you can share. It would be great if you could do a webinar or conference here in Dallas Fort Worth area. I’m sure the response would be great!!
Voya Financial, Prudential, MetLife Miss 3Q Estimates
When Appointing A Corporate Fiduciary May Be Best For An Estate Plan
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Warren’s Fuzzy Math On Fiduciary Rule Doesn’t Add Up, Analyst Says
- Boomers Discovering A Forgotten Deadline On 401(k)s
- U.S. Retirement Savings System Strong But Could Be Improved, ACLI Says
- ‘Peace Of Mind’ Is The New American Dream
- STCi Claims and Payments Rise in 2016
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- Warren’s Fuzzy Math On Fiduciary Rule Doesn’t Add Up, Analyst Says
- Could FIAs Break Advisors’ Hearts?
- Principal Launches Two Variable Annuities
- U.S. Retirement Savings System Strong But Could Be Improved, ACLI Says
- Fewer Boomers Have Any Retirement Savings, Survey Reveals
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- MNsure CEO Discusses Reinsurance
- Voya Launches Enhanced Accident Insurance
- Majority Of Short-Term Care Insurance Buyers Are Over 60
- The Standard Launches Health Advocacy Select Service
- Minnesota Reinsurance Bills Draws Criticism From Governor, Farmers
Life Insurance