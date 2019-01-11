Government Shutdown Could Delay REG BI Rollout

Despite much speculation from various industry sources saying that the SEC could have a final Regulation Best Interest rule as early as the first quarter, no one knows when in 2019 to expect the final ruling. The government shutdown has likely put work behind schedule and little is getting down, analysts say.
To Continue reading the rest of this article, Please click here to go to AdvisorNews.com.
Wells Fargo CEO: We’re Proud Of Our Progress
NAIC To Reopen IUL Illustrations Guideline
Advisor News
Annuity News
Health/Employee Benefits
Life Insurance