The House Republican proposal removes the requirement that insurers provide minimum levels of coverage for the cost of covered services, which will force consumers to pay more out-of-pocket for their health care needs. Before the Affordable Care Act (ACA), one-third of individual market health plans didn't cover substance use disorder services, and a fifth of those plans didn't cover mental health. The ACA made these benefits mandatory by establishing minimum standards for "essential health benefits."
The House Republican proposal will also repeal the ACA's premium tax credits and cost-sharing subsidies that help lower premiums and out-of-pocket costs for thousands of Wisconsinites, including for people with substance use disorders and mental illness.
"We've finally made bipartisan progress on fighting the opioid epidemic, but TrumpCare will take us backwards and make this crisis worse. The House Republican proposal will pull the rug out from under our efforts and put too many people in
One thought on “TRUMPCARE MAKES IT HARDER TO FIGHT OPIOID EPIDEMIC”
We need to get rid of CEOs to drug companies and health insurance companies. Cut them out and save money. Stop lobbying. Both of these industries need to be newly configured with the only purpose to serve the customer and give value for their money. When people buy other products and services, we shop around and buy what we fits our needs. Stop telling Americans what to do.
